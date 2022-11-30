I DECIDED not to spend $700 for a seat at “Music Man” on Broadway though I love the musical and know most of “Ya Got Trouble” by heart and sometimes “Gary, Indiana” comes spontaneously to mind or “Lida Rose” or “Goodnight, My Someone,” so it’d be $700 well spent, but Broadway theater seats are too small for a tall person, and two hours of physical discomfort and possible knee damage is two hours too many. I have given up suffering in my old age. I don’t go to loud restaurants. I avoid political rallies. I don’t hang out with boring people or conspiracy hobbyists or people who use obscenities as punctuation. I don’t pay a large sum of money to be crammed into a space designed for children.

Aversion to misery is one aspect of aging and another is feeling oppressed by material possessions. Too many books, pictures, shirts, souvenirs, gadgets, and gizmos. I could go through my closet and dispose of two-thirds of it. All I need are some jeans, black T-shirts, a few white shirts, and about six suits. I’m from the Sixties generation that rebelled against the suit, trying out leather fringed vests, paisley cloaks and capes, psychedelic scarves, ethnic things, a cowboy look, hobo styles, but it was way too much trouble planning the right look every day — way way too much — and so I started to appreciate the suit, a simple dignified uniform that requires no thought about your current identity, you just step into it and go about your business, and if someone wants to read something corporate into it, that’s their problem.

© Garrison Keillor. Keillor is the author of two new books, “Lake Wobegon Virus” and “That Time of Year (a memoir).”

Sunday, November 27, 2022
David Harsanyi: The GOP's Hunter Biden probe is legit

David Harsanyi: The GOP's Hunter Biden probe is legit

AS A tactical concern, the House GOP’s decision to open an investigation into Biden family corruption is questionable. It promises limited political return. It would serve Republicans, and the country, far better if the House focused on a hyper-politicized Justice Department that targets the…

Friday, November 25, 2022
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Walking a crowded street in gratitude

Garrison Keillor: Walking a crowded street in gratitude

IT SURPRISES me, a man of pen and paper, that Twitter requires regular maintenance and without the attention of veteran software engineers could easily crash leaving millions of twitterers to write notes on paper, and would they be able to write with a pen or would they need to cut words out…

Sunday, November 20, 2022
Friday, November 18, 2022
John Stossel: Magic cars

John Stossel: Magic cars

Politicians praise electric cars. If everyone buys them, they say, solar and wind power will replace our need for oil.

Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Garrison Keillor: What Mozart did for me last week. Thanks, Amadeus

Garrison Keillor: What Mozart did for me last week. Thanks, Amadeus

I WENT to a play on Broadway this week, a matinee, and was impressed by the usher in our aisle downstairs who was elaborately kind to everyone, managing a stream of elderly customers confused by row numbers, pointing them to seats while maintaining pleasant small talk, reminding them to turn…