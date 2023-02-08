I’M AN American, I like to believe that nobody but nobody is beyond the reach of friendship and understanding, not even North Koreans or former felons or the creators of complex security systems that have driven me to the brink of madness, trying to remember the password for my computer and then having to replace the password and confirm my identity by typing in a six-numeral code sent to me on my cellphone whose password I now can’t remember either.

I don’t have top-secret documents stored in the phone or in the laptop. I have a lot of appeals for donations from Democratic politicians and lefty organizations such as Citizens United for Diversity & Inclusivity In American Humor (CUDIAH), none of which needs to be kept from prying eyes. I’m a Democrat. So what? I wish I had a friend in the password biz who could say, “Oh, passwords went out of usage long ago, nobody does that anymore, you just need a simple voice-recognition system that eliminates the need for passwords.” My current friends are all liberal-arts grads who know nothing about this stuff. Do you get my drift?

© Garrison Keillor. Keillor is the author of two new books, “Lake Wobegon Virus” and “That Time of Year”

Friday, February 03, 2023

George Will: Raimondo needs a narrow focus on semiconductor subsidies

IT WOULD be easier to be sanguine about the government’s coming dispersal of $52 billion in subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing and research if Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo did not celebrate it so lavishly. Her language suggests that what should be a narrow national security measur…

Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Mona Charen: Lying to parents about trans kids hurts kids

Mona Charen: Lying to parents about trans kids hurts kids

IMAGINE that you are the parent of a 15-year-old girl and discover that her school has been concealing her daytime behavior from you. Your daughter has joined a far-right Mormon spin-off cult, believes in plural marriage, has spoken of dropping out of school to get married, and declines to p…

Garrison Keillor: The beauty of a bitterly cold Sunday, 8 a.m.

Garrison Keillor: The beauty of a bitterly cold Sunday, 8 a.m.

I COULDN’T sleep last Saturday night due to anxiety caused by rewinding various lowlights of my long life that hit me like a brick and I lay in bed and watched the hours go by as I contemplated my imminent demise leaving my dependents impoverished and homeless so when the day dawned I put on…

Sunday, January 29, 2023
Josh Hammer: Progressivism versus popular sovereignty

Josh Hammer: Progressivism versus popular sovereignty

ON THURSDAY, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a letter, on behalf of 16 state attorneys general, to U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). The letter, which pertains to Biden administration policy on COVID-19, is both important on its own merits, insofar as what it urges the …

Friday, January 27, 2023
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Garrison Keillor: I am giving up anger, so should you

Garrison Keillor: I am giving up anger, so should you

THE APARTMENT across the hall from where we’re staying in Minneapolis is undergoing extensive renovation, walls being moved, floors torn up, and every day last week the noise from there was seismic, volcanic, like they were throwing pickup trucks into a giant grinder, and when I walked out o…