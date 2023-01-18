I HAD a good conversation Saturday with a college student named Emily, a rare pleasure for an old man like me, most of my social life is spent with geriatrics eager to talk about their most recent hip replacement, but Emily talked about her ambition to go to law school and to devote herself to the issue of prison reform.

A bright articulate idealist from a good family who entertains noble ambitions that nobody in my age group would consider for two minutes; we’re done with nobility — when we were her age we sang that deep in our hearts we believed that we would overcome, but instead we got good jobs and hung out with cool people and were overcome by piles of stuff we couldn’t bear to part with and now we just hope not to fall down in the street and bang our noggin against a curb and lie there gaga and be hauled away by EMTs who’ll never realize what an illustrious person we used to be and not this gibbering mess on the gurney. And we’re hoping to get a decent obit even though our illustriousness ended when most obit writers were in the third grade. The surest way to get a great obit is to be in the arts and die before 40 and it’s too late for that.

© Garrison Keillor. Keillor is the author of two new books, “Lake Wobegon Virus” and “That Time of Year”

Friday, January 13, 2023
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Garrison Keillor: A pleasant night with nice people in L.A.

Garrison Keillor: A pleasant night with nice people in L.A.

I LEFT the snowy paradise of Minnesota Saturday and flew to sodden L.A. where heavy rains are making hillsides slide into the canyons and arroyos, which is not a problem on the prairie thanks to our canyonlessness. The land does not slide on the plains unless you are very very drunk and then…

Stephen Moore: Big Three commit to making cars people don't want

Stephen Moore: Big Three commit to making cars people don't want

I GREW UP in a household with parents who were of the Greatest Generation. They lived and shouldered through the Great Depression, and then their lives and families were thrown into turmoil on Dec. 7, 1941. My grandfather worked for the War Department in Washington, D.C., and during World Wa…

Sunday, January 08, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Senate GOP puts NH families first

Patrick Hynes: Senate GOP puts NH families first

THERE’S no point in denying it — these are troubling times for Republicans. Disappointing election results, the speakership fiasco in Washington, and a general lack of leadership and direction at the national level have left Republicans reeling.

Friday, January 06, 2023
Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Garrison Keillor: A hike to Times Square and back

Garrison Keillor: A hike to Times Square and back

THE ENEMY is clutter and I am late to the battle, not wanting to be prim and proper, but I have bags and boxes stuffed with stuff, drawers, shelves, closets, and this must be addressed, otherwise you’ll be reading about me in the paper, Elderly Author Starves in Home, Unable to Climb Over Pi…

Friday, December 30, 2022