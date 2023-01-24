THE APARTMENT across the hall from where we’re staying in Minneapolis is undergoing extensive renovation, walls being moved, floors torn up, and every day last week the noise from there was seismic, volcanic, like they were throwing pickup trucks into a giant grinder, and when I walked out of our place and saw a workman I asked him how long this racket would continue and I used, as a modifier to “racket,” a word not seen in your family newspaper, not yet, God help us, though I’ve heard it used by small children in New York attending schools named for saints. Kids grow up faster in New York.

I felt bad about my cursing. I still do. I am trying to give up anger. It’s poisonous and it has no effect other than to make the angerer feel bad and perhaps do something truly stupid. You sit in a traffic jam yelling at other drivers and where does it get you? You read about Kevin McCarthy online and in your fury you hurl your laptop out the window and how does this change anything? (I didn’t do that, only considered it.)

Friday, January 20, 2023
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Father time advises a brown-eyed girl

I HAD a good conversation Saturday with a college student named Emily, a rare pleasure for an old man like me, most of my social life is spent with geriatrics eager to talk about their most recent hip replacement, but Emily talked about her ambition to go to law school and to devote herself …

Sunday, January 15, 2023
Kathleen Sullivan: Sununu's swan song a Northern Pass reboot

IT IS a new year, with a new term for Gov. Chris Sununu and a new session for the state Legislature. But 2023 will have echoes of past years as Sununu coyly considers a run for president and the New Hampshire House of Representatives dealing with a near even split between Republicans and Democrats.

David Harsanyi: On classified documents, Joe Biden is out of excuses

EVERY PRESIDENT probably stashes away classified documents. The chances of any president being successfully prosecuted for pilfering them are infinitesimal. Nevertheless, Joe Biden has engaged in the same behavior as Donald Trump — perhaps worse, since vice presidents are unable to declassif…

Friday, January 13, 2023
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Garrison Keillor: A pleasant night with nice people in L.A.

I LEFT the snowy paradise of Minnesota Saturday and flew to sodden L.A. where heavy rains are making hillsides slide into the canyons and arroyos, which is not a problem on the prairie thanks to our canyonlessness. The land does not slide on the plains unless you are very very drunk and then…

Stephen Moore: Big Three commit to making cars people don't want

I GREW UP in a household with parents who were of the Greatest Generation. They lived and shouldered through the Great Depression, and then their lives and families were thrown into turmoil on Dec. 7, 1941. My grandfather worked for the War Department in Washington, D.C., and during World Wa…

Sunday, January 08, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Senate GOP puts NH families first

THERE’S no point in denying it — these are troubling times for Republicans. Disappointing election results, the speakership fiasco in Washington, and a general lack of leadership and direction at the national level have left Republicans reeling.