I’M AN octogenarian from the days of the party-line telephone, back when we loved singing murder ballads in the third grade and were proud of our cursive writing but I come back to reality by reading Elizabeth Kolbert who writes scary nonfiction about the future.

She’s an excellent writer — “The Sixth Extinction, Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future” — and her current piece in The New Yorker, “How Plastics Are Poisoning Us,” is one that Exxon and Shell and Coca-Cola and Nestlé are praying you won’t read and doing their best to extinguish any meaningful measures in Congress, meanwhile science is trying to send us a message: plastic is everywhere, the sea is full of it, it’s found in human placentas, Americans go through some 500 pounds of it per person per year, it is not really recyclable, some of it is known to be carcinogenic, according to objective scholarly peer-reviewed data assembled by those nerdy kids who sat in the front of the chemistry classroom and did all the assignments.

© Garrison Keillor is the author of two new books, “Lake Wobegon Virus” and “That Time of Year (a memoir).”

Friday, June 30, 2023
John Stossel: Best things first

John Stossel: Best things first

FOR MY new video, I asked people on the street, “If you could spend $30 billion trying to solve the world’s problems, how would you spend it?”

Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Why I won't be playing golf in Oman

Garrison Keillor: Why I won't be playing golf in Oman

I HAD blurry vision for a couple years and found it hard to read the newspaper and then an ophthalmologist at Mayo did a three-minute painless laser procedure and a few days later I could read the paper, no problem, clear as day, and also watch a ball game on TV and keep track of the triple …

Sunday, June 25, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Biden, DNC scrambling to save face

Patrick Hynes: Biden, DNC scrambling to save face

MY JOB requires me to spend a good deal of time on the phone or on video calls with people in Washington, D.C. Most of them — from both political parties — are bright, well educated, highly competent people. But they only know what the media tells them. And when it comes to President Joe Bid…

David Harsanyi: Joe Biden is not OK

David Harsanyi: Joe Biden is not OK

ON JUNE 16, President Joe Biden ended a big gun-control speech in Connecticut with the words, “God save the queen, man.” Why did the president express adoration for the departed Brit monarch? Was he confused about royal succession? Who knows.

Friday, June 23, 2023
John Stossel: Less freedom

John Stossel: Less freedom

POLITICIANS CLAIM claim their bills bring us good things. Free health care! Child care! A cellphone for all! But government isn’t Santa Claus. Government is force. Most every law takes away a little of our money or freedom or both.

Thursday, June 22, 2023
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Garrison Keillor: A lovely lunch last week in New Haven

Garrison Keillor: A lovely lunch last week in New Haven

I HAD LUNCH last week with a woman who is two months away from motherhood and it was sweet to watch her caressing the basketball under her blouse, patting it, lifting it slightly, mindful of this modest freight that will, she knows, change her life, though thankfully she can’t know how much.…

Stephen Moore: Republicans must be the party of small business

Stephen Moore: Republicans must be the party of small business

A RECENT Wall Street Journal lead story reported that “Republicans and big business broke up.” The amount of corporate donations to Republicans was cut sharply in the last election cycle to a lower amount than in nearly a decade. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has backed many Democrats running…