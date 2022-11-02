A BEAUTIFUL October of golden days and fabulous autumn colors and behind this scrim our beloved country appears to be moving toward white nationalism and putting our trust in dominant males who speak in short sentences rather than the confused and conflicted Democrats. Republicans have scored marvelously in depicting the opposition as weak on crime, flaccid on the economy, a radical elite who would imprison parents who do not affirm the gender choices of their children. An Orwellian vision of children sent to state-run indoctrination camps as the first step in a Cultural Revolution that will replace Christianity with wokeness.

I don’t care about Orwell. I had a good weekend. I went walking around Central Park and the sun was in my eyes and I banged my head on a low branch and crashed to the ground and within four seconds five people stopped to make sure I was okay, which, thanks to them, I was. I went to church Sunday and we sang “This Little Light of Mine” to a Latin rhythm and though we’re Episcopalian we got very happy and clapped along. I came home and got engrossed in reading Emerson, a writer I never liked before, who wrote, “Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year and this time, like all times, is a very good one, if we but know what to do with it.”

© Garrison Keillor. Keillor is the author of two new books, “Lake Wobegon Virus” and “That Time of Year (a memoir).”

Friday, October 28, 2022
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
David Harsanyi: Fauci can't whitewash his disastrous legacy

LAST WEEK, ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the soon-departing head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, if it was a "mistake" for schools to be shuttered as long as they were during the COVID pandemic. "We should realize, and have realized," …

Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Sitting in the sixth pew, brooding on things

MY GRANDPA Denham grew up in the tenements of Glasgow back when the residents leaned out the window and shouted, “Comin’ oot!” and threw the contents of the chamber pot into the street. Grandpa got sick of being dumped on and brought his brood to Minneapolis and he never looked back. He wasn…

Sunday, October 23, 2022
Mona Charen: Why are you a patriot?

A FEW MONTHS ago, some marketer got hold of my cellphone number, and I’ve been deluged ever since with text appeals from MAGA world and the GOP. One sample from just the last few days:

Kathleen Sullivan: Every race on the ballot matters

THE CONTESTS for governor, United States Senate and House are receiving the bulk of the attention leading up to the November election, but there also are important “down-ballot” races for the state Legislature, Executive Council, and county offices.

Friday, October 21, 2022
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Garrison Keillor: A lesson for the wise as winter approaches

HERE IN the northern latitudes, it appears we’ve come to the end of the golden October days and soon gray November will descend and then some snow flurries followed by an arctic air mass. The next morning you awaken to find the driveway drifted in, schools are closed, a Snow Emergency is dec…

Sunday, October 16, 2022