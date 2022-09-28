I look at the Great Milky Way

While inhaling the autumn bouquet

© Garrison Keillor. Keillor is the author of two new books, “Lake Wobegon Virus” and “That Time of Year (a memoir).”

Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Patrick Hynes: A Republican roadmap to victory

REPUBLICANS may never face a more favorable election environment than the one we are in right now. The current U.S. president is utterly and obviously incapable of handling the job. Worse, he has discarded his “unifier” persona and shapeshifted into a dystopian strongman (albeit a comically …

David Harsanyi: Absolutely Dobbs was worth it

CONVENTIONAL D.C. wisdom says Republicans are about to pay a heavy political price for supporting the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The prospects of a red wave election are deteriorating. An “invisible army of women” are flocking to regist…

Friday, September 16, 2022
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Garrison Keillor: What if it does and they do?

SEA LEVELS are rising as polar ice caps melt and now it’s clear why Republicans are in favor of global warming, it’s a form of gerrymandering. It destroys the Democratic coasts and drives disheartened Manhattanites westward to wander lost and confused in Ohio, their sophistication shredded, …

Sunday, September 11, 2022
David Harsanyi: Welcome to the Green New Deal, California

IF CALIFORNIA, our most populous state, were its own nation, it would rank as the world’s fifth largest economy and boast the highest average household income (outside a handful of “countries” like Monaco or Luxemburg). And, yet, the governor is begging its citizens to stop using their appli…