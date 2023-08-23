ONE GOOD reason to travel around America is to meet American people, all the more so if you’re one of them yourself. I went out West for ten days and rediscovered what I always knew, that our people don’t mind talking about themselves. You call a cab at 5 a.m. in Flagstaff and a cheerful guy pulls up at your hotel and you ask him how his day is going — “Fine,” he says, “I’m on the midnight shift and I love to see the sun come up.”

“You from here?” No, he’s from Boston, he came out here to help his son who owns the cab company, and he loves Arizona, the climate relieves his arthritis. “So what did you do back in Boston?”

© Garrison Keillor is the author of three books, his latest, “Cheerfulness,” reflects on a simple virtue to cope in a stressful era.

Garrison Keillor: A happy summer clears the air

Garrison Keillor: The lucky man hits the road, by gosh

