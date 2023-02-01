I COULDN’T sleep last Saturday night due to anxiety caused by rewinding various lowlights of my long life that hit me like a brick and I lay in bed and watched the hours go by as I contemplated my imminent demise leaving my dependents impoverished and homeless so when the day dawned I put on a suit and coat and I went around the block to the solemn 8 a.m. Mass rather than wait for the more festive 10:30 and walked through the bitter Minnesota cold into St. Mark’s Cathedral where a couple dozen souls sat, widely spaced apart, perhaps to guard against communicable disease, or maybe to avoid the Exchange of Peace after the absolution of our sins.

My sin was dread, anxiety, nameless unreasoning fear, but never mind. I remembered as I came into the cathedral that there is no music at the 8 a.m., no chipper Bach chorale to brighten the mood, no rousing opening hymn, just this scattering of folks in the vastness, like the Church in apostolic times, a few believers hiding out in the catacombs, hoping men in heavy armor don’t break in and bust our heads.

© Garrison Keillor. Keillor is the author of two new books, “Lake Wobegon Virus” and “That Time of Year”

Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Garrison Keillor: I am giving up anger, so should you

THE APARTMENT across the hall from where we’re staying in Minneapolis is undergoing extensive renovation, walls being moved, floors torn up, and every day last week the noise from there was seismic, volcanic, like they were throwing pickup trucks into a giant grinder, and when I walked out o…

Sunday, January 22, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Ensuring the kids are alright

POLITICIANS love to talk about the children. Innumerable government programs — some beneficial, too many counterproductive — have been instituted in the name of the children. Officials in Concord are spearheading two initiatives of the beneficial variety. Though they are unrelated, taken tog…

David Harsanyi: Who doesn't wear the ribbon?

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to take a pregame skate Tuesday night in the team’s LGBTQ+ warmup jersey, citing his preference “to stay true to myself and my religion,” which is Russian Orthodox. “I respect everyone. I respect everybody’s choices,” said the only player …

Friday, January 20, 2023
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Father time advises a brown-eyed girl

I HAD a good conversation Saturday with a college student named Emily, a rare pleasure for an old man like me, most of my social life is spent with geriatrics eager to talk about their most recent hip replacement, but Emily talked about her ambition to go to law school and to devote herself …

Sunday, January 15, 2023
Kathleen Sullivan: Sununu's swan song a Northern Pass reboot

IT IS a new year, with a new term for Gov. Chris Sununu and a new session for the state Legislature. But 2023 will have echoes of past years as Sununu coyly considers a run for president and the New Hampshire House of Representatives dealing with a near even split between Republicans and Democrats.

David Harsanyi: On classified documents, Joe Biden is out of excuses

EVERY PRESIDENT probably stashes away classified documents. The chances of any president being successfully prosecuted for pilfering them are infinitesimal. Nevertheless, Joe Biden has engaged in the same behavior as Donald Trump — perhaps worse, since vice presidents are unable to declassif…