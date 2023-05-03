WHEN YOU bang up your knee so it swells up like an elephant’s and it brings tears to your eyes to take a step, the orthopedic guy gives you a knee brace to wear requiring four straps to be wrapped tight around the leg and hooked and held tight by Velcro strips, a piece of equipment that I, a professional humorist with less mechanical ability than the average primate, need to remove every night when I go to bed and reattach in the morning. My wife could do this in a jiffy but I made her go to Minnesota to play the opera (she’s a violist) because I love her and because I don’t want her to see me as a pitiful helpless wretch. You understand.

Why should two people be miserable? One is enough.

© Garrison Keillor. Keillor is the author of two new books, “Lake Wobegon Virus” and “That Time of Year.”

Friday, April 28, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Stephen Moore: Real patriots cut taxes, not raise them

Stephen Moore: Real patriots cut taxes, not raise them

ON TAX DAY this year, about a dozen left-wing millionaires joined with some of the most liberal Democrats in Congress for a Washington, D.C., press conference. The luminaries included Abigail Disney, Walt Disney’s granddaughter, and former BlackRock whiz kid Morris Pearl.

Sunday, April 23, 2023
Kathleen Sullivan: Sununu dances for the NRA

Kathleen Sullivan: Sununu dances for the NRA

OUR ABSENTEE Governor Chris Sununu left the state again a few days back, this time to bask in the glow of admiration from his friends in the National Rifle Association at their annual meeting in Indianapolis.

David Harsanyi: Republicans need to stop being cowards on abortion

David Harsanyi: Republicans need to stop being cowards on abortion

HOW MANY voters know that the Democratic Party supports legalized abortion through all nine months of pregnancy on demand for virtually any reason? How many voters know this position aligns with only six other countries in the world — three of them, not incidentally, being North Korea, Vietn…

Friday, April 21, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Garrison Keillor: A walk in the park in April

Garrison Keillor: A walk in the park in April

IT WAS good to see clips of Joe Biden being welcomed by big happy crowds in Ireland, grinning, shaking hands, posing for pictures, kissing babies, quoting Irish poets, busy being beloved by all who waited to see him. Obama knew a degree of belovedness, thanks to his wife and daughters, and R…

Sunday, April 16, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Can Tim Scott bring the nation together?

Patrick Hynes: Can Tim Scott bring the nation together?

FOR DECADES it has been customary for Republican politicians to invoke American Revolutionary imagery during their campaign events and quote the Founding Fathers in their stump speeches. Tea parties and tricorn hats and all that.

David Harsanyi: Biden's fascistic EV edict

David Harsanyi: Biden's fascistic EV edict

PRESIDENT Joe Biden is set to “transform” and “remake” the entire auto industry — “first with carrots, now with sticks” — notes the Washington Post, as if dictating the output of a major industry is within the governing purview of the executive branch. The Environmental Protection Agency is …