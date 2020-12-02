AMAZON HAS hired a half-million new workers during the pandemic to bring its work force to 1.2 million, so I read in the New York Times, the newspaper that has elected Joe Biden president despite his losing Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada, but on the odd chance they may be right, I am now going to walk a few blocks to Gold Leaf Stationers to buy my pens and paper rather than go online.

It’s a romantic notion, I know. Gold Leaf is a small store run by an Ethiopian immigrant, Fasil Yilma, and so there is a story behind it, whereas Jeff Bezos’s story is sort of beyond me. What do you do with your weekend when you’re worth $189 billion? Fasil works at his shop; that’s what he does. He carries the writing materials I need and he also will print stationery with my name across the top. In the age of texting and email, it’s a sweet gesture to write cursive with a pen on an 8-by-5 sheet with your name at the top. A graceful touch of the past, just as small shops are.

Most of us started out small. I did. I put myself through college, working in a scullery and a parking lot, and I got a radio job working the morning shift and I wrote fiction in the evenings, and out of that I made a career that gave me a lot of fun. I wasn’t the son of a retail tycoon, wasn’t burdened by privilege and resented by classmates, didn’t need a security man to follow me around school. So I have something in common with Fasil that goes as deep as race or religion, or so I believe. He and I are kin; Jeff and I are not.

Gold Leaf is on Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, which is sentimental about small shops. When I first met my wife, she told me about buying underwear at the Town Shop where the old lady clerks sized you by simply putting both hands on your breasts and saying, “Thirty-four C” and her loyalty to the idiosyncratic told me something about her. We still go to the giant Apple store on 67th because they employ geniuses who know the answer to every question. I still buy books from Amazon if I need them pronto. But there is no place like Zabar’s grocery, the old men slicing the lox, the coffee department, the hundreds of cheeses, the narrow aisles, the queuing protocols.

There’s a storefront on 69th that was “The Shop Around the Corner” in the movie “You’ve Got Mail,” where Meg Ryan ran a bookstore and fell in love with Tom Hanks, who was an exec at a big book chain that is about to put her out of business. The story is somewhat far-fetched. Falling in love with Meg Ryan is easy to understand, but the exec of a big chain? I don’t know about that.

Anyway, that’s the Upper West Side, it’s romantic. I fell in love in 1992 eating lunch at a fish restaurant on 90th. I go by there often and remember the young woman telling about her recent trip to Burma and the monkeys who pick the pockets of tourists climbing the mountain to the temple. And I’m romantic about Gold Leaf and the little guy struggling to make it in the world.

I’m hoping to find a romantic story like that in the years to come. I’ve read in the Times about Don’s financial and legal troubles but I’m tired of reading about him after all these years and then one day I’ll walk down Amsterdam and pass a kiosk on the corner of 72nd and look in the little opening and see a familiar bleached ducktail and a scowling face and my heart will go out to him. The former Leader of the Free World is now selling newspapers, candy bars, cans of soda and postcards.

I don’t like despising a person, it is un-Christian and it makes me feel small and mean to harbor ill will, and in that moment I will be liberated from my animosity. I will buy the Times and a bag of peanuts and a few postcards of the Woolworth Building and the Central Park Zoo. I’ll give him a ten and I’ll say, “Keep the change.” And he’ll say, “Thanks. I appreciate that.” Nobody ever heard him say it before but there it is.

© Garrison Keillor is the author of two new books, “Lake Wobegon Virus” and “That Time of Year (a memoir).”

Sunday, November 29, 2020
Columnists

Patrick J. Buchanan: A historic presidency

IN THE FIRST two decades of the century, President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for secretary of state supported U.S. wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen. He was an ever-reliable liberal interventionist.

Friday, November 27, 2020
Columnists

George F. Will: Give thanks to the Chosin few

SEVENTY Thanksgivings ago, Pfc.Warren Wiedhahn was 21, far from home and freezing. During a winter of record cold, nighttime temperatures were more than 30 degrees below zero in the North Korean mountains. The day after Thanksgiving, as Wiedhahn peered at the ridge across the valley from his…

Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Garrison Keillor: A modest proposal to head off the next one
Columnists

Garrison Keillor: A modest proposal to head off the next one

IT’S A DANGEROUS time, when families gather for Thanksgiving and pass the deadly virus from the young to the elderly and kill them off. This will be very hard on the Republican Party. Gamma and Gampy in South Dakota think the communistic Bidenists are the threat but actually it’s Oliver and …

Sunday, November 22, 2020
David Harsanyi: Convert me if you can
Columnists

David Harsanyi: Convert me if you can

THE INVESTIGATIVE journalists over at The Daily Beast report that Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who will soon become the youngest member of Congress in American history, “has admitted he tried to convert Jews and Muslims to Christianity.”

Mark Shields: Afghanistan and Iraq: Will we ever learn?
Columnists

Mark Shields: Afghanistan and Iraq: Will we ever learn?

MISSING IN ANY debate about whether it is wise for the United States to reduce our troop numbers in both Afghanistan and Iraq, as the Trump administration has ordered, down to 2,500 Americans in each country (a number, let it be noted, that is too few to fight and too many to die), is the qu…

Friday, November 20, 2020
Columnists

George F. Will: The Crazy Fat Lady challenges qualified immunity

PRISCILLA VILLARREAL, who calls herself Lagordiloca, which she translates as the Crazy Fat Lady, is a familiar figure on the streets of Laredo. She has cruised them practicing a form of journalism that she calls “News on the Move.” In December 2017, the police department of Texas’s 10th-larg…

Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Garrison Keillor: Looking forward to uncle Joe
Columnists

Garrison Keillor: Looking forward to uncle Joe

A GUY MY AGE is going to be president in a few weeks, a cheerful guy, not a scowly one, and I think it’s going to be an instructive four years for the nation. Growing old is, along with marriage and religious faith and hiking the Grand Canyon, one of life’s fascinating experiences, one to lo…

Sunday, November 15, 2020
Friday, November 13, 2020
Garrison Keillor: A warm week in November: Thank you, Lord
Columnists

Garrison Keillor: A warm week in November: Thank you, Lord

IT HAS BEEN a quiet week in Minnesota but then it usually is so it comes as no surprise. The big news wasn’t the election but the week of balmy weather that followed. The election was simply a course correction. Your wife says, “You turned right, you were supposed to go straight” and the lad…

Sunday, November 08, 2020
Columnists

George F. Will: Tamping down the health-care hysteria

THE SUPREME Court stimulates America’s most vibrant industry, which manufactures synthetic hysteria. The nomination to the court of Amy Coney Barrett occasioned high-decibel warnings that her confirmation would imperil the health care of Americans with preexisting medical conditions. Actuall…