I TOOK a ferry out of New London to the far end of Long Island, the end that is not Brooklyn, this week, which is a big deal for a Midwesterner, the ocean breeze, the big bass honk of the ship’s horn, the expanse of the Sound. It was an easy choice between that and four hours on the Long Island Expressway. I am done with freeways insofar as possible.

My late brother Philip grew up in Minnesota, same as I, but he came to love the sea by reading Horatio Hornblower novels, and after he took a wrong turn into corporate life in a suit and tie, he got straightened out and took a job studying shoreline erosion and thermal pollution on Lake Michigan, much of the time aboard a boat, wearing a windbreaker. He never regretted leaving the office cubicle.

© Garrison Keillor is the author of two books, “Lake Wobegon Virus” and “That Time of Year (a memoir).”

Friday, August 04, 2023
Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Looking forward to a week of uninformation

Garrison Keillor: Looking forward to a week of uninformation

A TEAM of four men and one woman is on a mission to fix the 21st century and bring it more in line with the 18th and who can argue with the Supremes and who knows what the Ghost of Originalism may tell them to do next? At the moment, federal law prohibits destroying or tampering with restroo…

Sunday, July 30, 2023
Friday, July 28, 2023

George Will: It's time to end the 'era of the Great Distraction'

DAZZLING U.S. precision weapons in the Gulf War 32 years ago encouraged a theory that was dangerous because it was soothing: The era of industrialized wars — those in which the mass manufacturing capacities of the combatant nations would be decisive — had ended. This theory has been slain by…

Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The art of leaving home

Garrison Keillor: The art of leaving home

MOVING OUT of an apartment as I’ve been doing recently convinces me at last to resign from American consumer culture and live with only bedding, one towel, two changes of clothing, a pair of shoes, and one suit to wear for shows and also to be buried in. Stationery, stamps, and a couple pens…

Sunday, July 23, 2023