IN CASE you’re wondering why I was not in church Sunday morning, I was in the Omaha airport at 6:30 a.m. waiting for a flight back to New York, listening to an announcement that unattended baggage would be confiscated, eating a breakfast croissant and blueberry yogurt, drinking coffee, which came to $19.74, which happens to be the year I started doing my old radio show.

I grew up Sanctified Brethren, so it was odd to wind up in comedy, but my mother loved Jack Benny and Lucille Ball, so there’s the hitch. I started the show to amuse her, and I succeeded. And the one Saturday night in Omaha did too. A tall woman and I sang love duets while a piano player with wild hair kept the beat and I did octogenarian stand-up and the audience accepted this pretty well.

© Garrison Keillor. Keillor is the author of two new books, “Lake Wobegon Virus” and “That Time of Year”

Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The old man's lecture about manners (boring)

Garrison Keillor: The old man's lecture about manners (boring)

BELIEVE IT or not, I used to be rather cool. This was before you were born, probably, but I have pictures. I was aloof and enigmatic, unsmiling, and I liked the monosyllabic. Someone said, “It’s a beautiful day today.” I said, “Right.” Flat tone. Irony. My dad was a friendly guy who always m…

Deroy Murdock: Dems have gone totally bonkers

Deroy Murdock: Dems have gone totally bonkers

LED BY Quadrillion-Dollar Man Joe Biden — about whom more later – today’s Democrat Party has decayed into a collection of psychoses fortified by police power, perpetual-motion monetary printing presses, and easy access to atomic weapons.

Sunday, February 26, 2023
Friday, February 24, 2023
Thursday, February 23, 2023
David Harsanyi: We don't need a 'national divorce'; we need more federalism

David Harsanyi: We don't need a 'national divorce'; we need more federalism

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREEN says the country needs a “national divorce.” “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” she tweeted. “Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s tra…

Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Garrison Keillor: So much is known but mystery remains

Garrison Keillor: So much is known but mystery remains

WE’VE LEARNED something about privacy lately, namely that it doesn’t exactly exist. The case against the man accused of murdering four students in Idaho shows that cellphone tracking and ubiquitous surveillance cameras make it possible for law enforcement to learn a great deal about a person…

Monday, February 20, 2023
David Harsanyi: James Clapper can't stop lying

David Harsanyi: James Clapper can't stop lying

IT AN interview with The Washington Post's "fact-checker," former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper contends that Politico misled the public about a letter he and 50 other former intel officials signed during the 2020 presidential campaign warning that the New York Post's Hunte…

Sunday, February 19, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Sununu’s moment

Patrick Hynes: Sununu’s moment

GOVERNOR SUNUNU has been an effective and popular leader here at home, and as he takes his show on the road to share New Hampshire’s success story with other states his commonsense approach and upbeat disposition are attracting a fair amount of attention. It’s time to start thinking of Gover…