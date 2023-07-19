PEOPLE sometimes inquire why a man of 80 keeps doing shows and I got the answer last week in the hills of Virginia, an outdoor show near Lexington, a perfect summer night after a morning downpour, an amiable crowd, Robin and Linda Williams came over from Staunton to sing with me, I talked about Lake Wobegon where there’s now a veterinary aromatherapist and people are selling artisanal ice from Lake Superior. I talked about it as a museum-quality guy who saw most of the precious century and remembers cursive writing and lightbulb jokes, and the audience stood during intermission and sang “Going to the Chapel” and “In My Life” and “America” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” — in Virginia! they knew the words about the watchfires in the circling camps, the evening dews and damps, the dim and flaring lamps. A crowd singing in harmony after sunset: It was gorgeous.

I hung out with the customers before and after (there’s no backstage at this amphitheater so I entered and exited through the audience) and it’s startling to hear middle-aged people tell me they listened to “Prairie Home” as kids, grew up with Guy Noir and Dusty and Lefty, I was sort of a distant uncle to them. I was very busy those years, hosting the show, writing it, touring around, and I was an ambitious author. My hard drive is full of the rusted wreckage of unfinished novels and stories and screenplays. I was not paying attention to the radio audience, it was only a statistic and I didn’t really believe it. And now here were the statistics shaking my hand. I stood next to them while they took a picture of the two of us.

© Garrison Keillor is the author of two new books, “Lake Wobegon Virus” and “That Time of Year (a memoir).”

Friday, July 14, 2023
John Stossel: College racism

THE LEFT is angry because the Supreme Court ruled race-based affirmative action unconstitutional. President Joe Biden says he “strongly disagrees.”

Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Canada is burning but we're doing OK

I MISSED the Fourth of July parade with Uncle Sam striding along on stilts and a wagon drawn by Percherons with a band playing “The Stars and Stripes Forever” in double time, but maybe they don’t do that anymore, maybe they ran out of men who could walk on stilts with confidence and who fit …

Sunday, July 09, 2023
Friday, July 07, 2023
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Love that well which won't last long

I’M AN octogenarian from the days of the party-line telephone, back when we loved singing murder ballads in the third grade and were proud of our cursive writing but I come back to reality by reading Elizabeth Kolbert who writes scary nonfiction about the future.

Sunday, July 02, 2023
Kathleen Sullivan: DNC was warned this would happen

THE Democratic Rules and Bylaws Committee recently gave the New Hampshire Democratic Party until Sept. 1 to meet the conditions it has set for the state to hold its presidential primary in 2024. The major condition is setting the primary date for Feb. 13, along with Nevada, and after South C…

Friday, June 30, 2023
John Stossel: Best things first

FOR MY new video, I asked people on the street, “If you could spend $30 billion trying to solve the world’s problems, how would you spend it?”

Wednesday, June 28, 2023