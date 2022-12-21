I FLEW from St. Louis to New York City last Friday, had a cup of black coffee before takeoff, which put me right to sleep, and awoke on the descent through heavy overcast, no visible lights below even as our wheels were lowered, and down, down, down we came as the ride got bumpy and then sort of turbulent, lights appearing a few hundred feet below, a river of headlights on a freeway, the plane shaking as the ground came up to meet us, red lights on the tarmac, and the wheels hit and the nose came down and he reversed the engines and braked hard and brought us around to the terminal at LaGuardia.

It was thrilling. For all the times I’ve ridden a plane descending through zero visibility, it still is a pleasure, to contemplate the end of my life and then life continues, I text my love (“Landed”), take my briefcase, thank the captain standing in the cockpit door and walk up the Jetway and past Starbucks and the ATMs and the candy stand and out the door into the dark and drizzle and stand in the taxi line and hop in a cab and into Manhattan we go, down dark streets of brownstones, a few hardy souls walking their dogs, and across the Park to the West Side where my love waits for me to come through the door and puts her arms around me.

© Garrison Keillor. Keillor is the author of two new books, “Lake Wobegon Virus” and “That Time of Year

Sunday, December 18, 2022
Friday, December 16, 2022
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Garrison Keillor: A rainy December day, long thoughts therein

Garrison Keillor: A rainy December day, long thoughts therein

I SAW the phrase “friendship recession” in a headline last week, which has a musical swing to it but refers to growing social isolation, particularly among men, due to people working from home, avoiding crowded places, being reluctant joiners, and then I stopped reading because sociology has…

Stephen Moore: The night the lights went out in Europe

Stephen Moore: The night the lights went out in Europe

POLITICO EUROPE, a publication marinated in green politics, has named Russian President Vladimir Putin as one of its “power players of the year” — for, in the publication’s words, “advancing Europe’s green agenda.”

Sunday, December 11, 2022
Friday, December 09, 2022
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Friday, December 02, 2022
Wednesday, November 30, 2022