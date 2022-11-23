IT SURPRISES me, a man of pen and paper, that Twitter requires regular maintenance and without the attention of veteran software engineers could easily crash leaving millions of twitterers to write notes on paper, and would they be able to write with a pen or would they need to cut words out of a book and paste them on paper to make sentences, the way kidnappers do in the movies? You’d expect the Head Twit, the world’s richest man, to be smarter than to drive his new acquisition into a bridge abutment, but who knows?

The crises of the extremely rich are entertaining to the rest of us, such as the billionaire addicted to inhaling nitrous oxide, which inspired him to think he was crystallizing. And Mr. Amazon who wants to go to the moon. And the ex-president guy who has been there for years. This gives us in the back of the bus some reassurance that vast wealth isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. In so many critical ways, it’s good to be normal.

© Garrison Keillor. Keillor is the author of two new books, “Lake Wobegon Virus” and “That Time of Year (a memoir).”

Sunday, November 20, 2022
Friday, November 18, 2022
John Stossel: Magic cars

Politicians praise electric cars. If everyone buys them, they say, solar and wind power will replace our need for oil.

Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Garrison Keillor: What Mozart did for me last week. Thanks, Amadeus

I WENT to a play on Broadway this week, a matinee, and was impressed by the usher in our aisle downstairs who was elaborately kind to everyone, managing a stream of elderly customers confused by row numbers, pointing them to seats while maintaining pleasant small talk, reminding them to turn…

Sunday, November 13, 2022
Patrick Hynes: Help us Ron DeSantis, you’re our only hope

ON TUESDAY, across the country, the Republican Party failed to meet the gaudy expectations of a “red wave.” The less said about all that, the better. The debacle cannot be summed up any better than it was by Fox News analyst Marc Thiessen on election night. “We had the worst inflation in fou…

Friday, November 11, 2022
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Garrison Keillor: An idea, probably wrong, but it's an idea

I’M THINKING I should get to work on a museum of the era before the internet and cellphones and streaming music so that people under 40 know what it was like to talk on a phone with a cord on the kitchen wall and gossip without your mother understanding what it was about. People wrote on sta…

Sunday, November 06, 2022