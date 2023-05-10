I SALUTE the Hollywood writers who went out on strike this past week but I can tell you that we essayists won’t be joining them. For one thing, the essay is deeply imbedded in our nation’s very identity (U.S.A.) but for another thing, a national essay strike would be like a National Husbands Day of Silence, most wives wouldn’t care and many wouldn’t notice.

The strike won’t affect me much. I grew up evangelical back when we were anti-Hollywood and if you loved the Lord you didn’t go to movies and didn’t have a TV. I didn’t set foot in a movie theater until I was 17 and went to see “Elmer Gantry,” and so my brain never developed an affinity for visual entertainment. I can’t remember movies I’ve seen, whereas parts of Ecclesiastes and Isaiah and the Sermon on the Mount, Psalm XXIII, are vivid and powerful. “Whoever increases knowledge, increases sorrow,” I read in Ecclesiastes when I was young and this turned me away from scholarship and journalism and toward a life in comedy. My wife is smarter than I am and she knows it and she is more anxious and she grieves more deeply, but when I walk into the room and pass gas, she laughs like crazy. I’m happy to oblige.

© Garrison Keillor. Keillor is the author of two new books, “Lake Wobegon Virus” and “That Time of Year.”

Friday, May 05, 2023

George Will: In 'ordinary man,' a certain greatness emerges of Gerald Ford

IN DECEMBER 1944, a Category 2 typhoon slammed Adm. William F. “Bull” Halsey’s Third Fleet, which included the USS Monterey, a small, improvised aircraft carrier so unstable that tons of cement had been poured into its port side to make it less so. Tossed like a cork in the nighttime tempest…

Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The beauty of being a guy

WHEN YOU bang up your knee so it swells up like an elephant’s and it brings tears to your eyes to take a step, the orthopedic guy gives you a knee brace to wear requiring four straps to be wrapped tight around the leg and hooked and held tight by Velcro strips, a piece of equipment that I, a…

Sunday, April 30, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Stephen Moore: Real patriots cut taxes, not raise them

ON TAX DAY this year, about a dozen left-wing millionaires joined with some of the most liberal Democrats in Congress for a Washington, D.C., press conference. The luminaries included Abigail Disney, Walt Disney’s granddaughter, and former BlackRock whiz kid Morris Pearl.

Sunday, April 23, 2023
Kathleen Sullivan: Sununu dances for the NRA

OUR ABSENTEE Governor Chris Sununu left the state again a few days back, this time to bask in the glow of admiration from his friends in the National Rifle Association at their annual meeting in Indianapolis.