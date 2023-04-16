BY THEIR political choices in this century, Americans are refuting a 20th-century belief: that in this society, class distinctions are not persistent, or perhaps even real. Elections are also producing inversions of political behavior in voter cohorts defined by education and wealth.

Class antagonisms have often fueled politics. Federalists, typified by Manhattanite Alexander Hamilton, desired a restless, churning urban nation and opposed the Jeffersonian vision of a republic of rural yeomen. Andrew Jackson, slayer of the national bank, intensified tensions between capital and labor, and between elites and the rest. These tensions intensified during the industrialism unleashed by the Civil War and mass immigration.

George Will’s email address is georgewill@washpost.com.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Garrison Keillor: What a little train trip can do

Garrison Keillor: What a little train trip can do

SPRING LEAPED out at us in New York last week — suddenly one day it was 80, just like me — it sprang at us shang a lang lang as once we’d sung so we were sprung from the steel corset of winter and I took a couple of Londoners to lunch at the Oyster Bar in Grand Central Station where, when I …

Sunday, April 09, 2023

George F. Will: How the grim Branch Davidian anniversary echoes

THE BRANCH DAVIDIANS were founded in 1955, an offshoot of an offshoot of Seventh-day Adventists, with a Texas home named after Mount Carmel, which in Israel overlooks the plain known as Armageddon. Thirty years ago this month, America was collectively nearing the horrific April 19 end of the…

Kathleen Sullivan: Ruais needs more than GOP's backing

Kathleen Sullivan: Ruais needs more than GOP's backing

MANCHESTER MAYOR Joyce Craig’s announcement that she is not running for reelection has prompted speculation that she would run for governor in 2024. It also created a bit of an earthquake in Queen City politics; there has not been a wide-open mayoral election in 14 years.

Friday, April 07, 2023
Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The six-minute video speaks louder than words

Garrison Keillor: The six-minute video speaks louder than words

WHEN YOU look at the body camera video of Nashville cops, guns drawn, dashing into the school, throwing doors open, shouting, “Shots fired, shots fired, move!” and a line of cops moving swiftly down the hall and up the stairs and shooting the attacker, you see men doing as they were trained …

Stephen Moore: Hey, Uncle Sam, stop paying people for not working

Stephen Moore: Hey, Uncle Sam, stop paying people for not working

A POLICY question these days that has befuddled federal lawmakers is why so many millions of people have not returned to the workplace in the post- COVID-19 era. The labor force participation rate among employable adults is near a record low today. There are at least 2 million to 4 million e…

Sunday, April 02, 2023
David Harsanyi: There are no banned books

David Harsanyi: There are no banned books

WHILE CHECKING out the “banned and challenged” display at my local Barnes & Noble recently, I was reminded that the entire kerfuffle is a giant racket. For publishers and booksellers, “banned” books are likely a money-making racket. Virtually every allegedly “banned” book on the display …

Patrick Hynes: The conservative case for Granite Advantage

Patrick Hynes: The conservative case for Granite Advantage

THE Granite Advantage Health Care Program — known colloquially as the Medicaid expansion program — will sunset and expire on December 31 of this year unless the New Hampshire General Court passes legislation to reauthorize it and Governor Chris Sununu signs the reauthorization into law.