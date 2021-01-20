STANDING WHERE his predecessor decried what he subsequently delivered — “American carnage” — Joe Biden on Wednesday promised a recuperative presidency. His call for Americans to heed the better angels of their nature — “each of us has a duty and responsibility” — recalled an admonition 160 years ago. In 1861, when seven of the 34 states had already voted for secession, the 16th president said in his inaugural address that the nation’s fate was “in your hands, my dissatisfied fellow-countrymen, and not in mine.” Today, too, ultimate responsibility for the republic’s trajectory resides in the citizenry.

Biden’s responsibility involves restoration of institutional norms and equilibrium. Five days before becoming president, he spoke five blunt words that would have been discordant in an inaugural address but that the entire nation needs to take to heart. Commenting on Republican members of Congress who refused to wear masks while crowded into protected rooms during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Biden said: “It’s time to grow up.”

Grown-up American politics requires voters, as well as those they elect, to have the patience to respect constitutional processes. So, some words Biden spoke six weeks ago were heartening. Speaking truth to power is universally praised and occasionally practiced. On Dec. 8, however, in a meeting with supporters, Biden did something even rarer: He spoke truth about power.

He rejected pleas that he pursue broad swaths of his domestic agenda by aggressive use of what presidents of both parties have wielded beyond constitutional propriety — executive orders. There might soon be many of those issued to undo some Trump measures: Policies that impatient, careless presidents implement by decrees are written on water. But there will not be the blizzard of executive fiats that progressives desire.

“There’s some things that I’m going to be able to do by executive order,” Biden said, “and I’m not going to hesitate to do it, but ... I am not going to violate the Constitution. Executive authority that my progressive friends talk about” — e.g., banning assault weapons — “is way beyond the bounds.” Fifteen days later, resisting pressure to unilaterally erase billions of dollars of student debt, he said, “I’ve spent most of my career arguing against the imperial presidency.”

Progressives yearning for New Deal 2.0 will notice that Biden did not speak as Franklin Roosevelt did in his first inaugural address about seeking “broad Executive power” as great as he would need “if we were in fact invaded by a foreign foe.” Biden’s grown-up respect for institutional proprieties might be infectious, encouraging temperateness among his dissatisfied countrymen, 74 million of whom voted for four more years of infantilism.

Among the legislators in attendance on Wednesday was Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., who four days earlier had published in the Atlantic a call for Republicans to choose adulthood. Their House caucus now includes Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was one of those who would not wear a mask when closely confined on Jan. 6. She welcomed the previous presidency as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take this global cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles out.” She has vowed to try to impeach Biden on Thursday. Another first-term representative, Greene’s Republican colleague from Colorado, the pistol-packing Lauren Boebert, recently posted a long video of herself preening about how admirable she is because she carries her Glock on Capitol Hill.

Why are strange people proliferating? And why did 450,461 of our dissatisfied fellow countrymen vote to transform these two into lawmakers?

One reason, Sasse said, is “America’s junk-food media diet,” the “underlying economics” of which involve “dialing up the rhetoric” to increase “clicks, eyeballs, and revenue.” Another reason is “institutional collapse” as “the digital revolution erodes geographic communities in favor of placeless ones. Many people who yell at strangers on Twitter don’t know their own local officials or even their neighbors across the street.” And the susceptibility of a significant portion of the citizenry to irrational rage reflects “the failure of our traditional political institutions and our traditional media to function as spaces for genuine political conversation,” creating “a vacuum now filled by the social-media giants.”

Biden’s address, the essence of which was the admonition to “stop the shouting and lower the temperature” and end the “exhausting outrage,” had the unadorned rhetoric of a teacher telling disorderly pupils to sit down and buckle down. In tone, it was pitch-perfect for intimating to his dissatisfied fellow countrymen that they should not be self-satisfied. In their hands, not his, is the responsibility for mending the social fabric that they have played a large part in fraying.

George Will’s email address is georgewill@washpost.com.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Sunday, January 17, 2021
Columnists

George F. Will: Trump's kinship with his critics

AN AUTOPSY of Donald Trump’s presidency can proceed from an early example of his memorable utterances. On his 13th day in office, Feb. 1, 2017, the first day of Black History Month, he said: “Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is getting recognized mor…

Friday, January 15, 2021
Thomas Sowell : Is truth irrelevant?
Columnists

Thomas Sowell : Is truth irrelevant?

It is amazing how many people seem to have discovered last Wednesday that riots are wrong -- when many of those same people apparently had not noticed that when riots went on, for weeks or even months, in various cities across the country last year.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Garrison Keillor: Dolts are dolts, don't give them too much credit
Columnists

Garrison Keillor: Dolts are dolts, don't give them too much credit

THE PICTURES of Wednesday stick with you — the mob rushing up the steps when the line of cops broke, the bozo smashing the window with a pole, the gangs of Trumpers running wild in the marble halls and the cops in confusion, the lout lounging in Speaker Pelosi’s chair — it was an assault of …

Thomas Sowell: Is truth irrelevant?
Crime

Thomas Sowell: Is truth irrelevant?

  • Updated

It is amazing how many people seem to have discovered last Wednesday that riots are wrong — when many of those same people apparently had not noticed that when riots went on, for weeks or even months, in various cities across the country last year.

Sunday, January 10, 2021
Friday, January 08, 2021
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Thomas Sowell: A vote at the crossroads
Columnists

Thomas Sowell: A vote at the crossroads

WHAT MAKES the special election vote in Georgia historic is not just the specific issues or the specific candidates for the Senate who are on the ballot. As a nation, we are at a crossroads in the history of America. And if we take the wrong road, we may never get back again.

Sunday, January 03, 2021
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Garrison Keillor: The end of the worst, bring on the better
Columnists

Garrison Keillor: The end of the worst, bring on the better

IT WAS a small Christmas, stockings full of candy and also toothpaste and soap, and Swedish meatballs with lingonberries and mashed potatoes and creamy gravy. The wind whistled outside, the tree sparkled, and though we weren’t what you’d call “joyful,” we were in good humor and sweet to each…