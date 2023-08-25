JACOB PHILIP and Denver Simmons, who are serving life sentences in a South Carolina prison for unrelated double homicides, spent two and a half hours on April 7, 2017, murdering four inmates in Simmons’s cell. Simmons later said they hoped to get the death penalty. They did not, because the victims’ families objected to their getting what they supposedly wanted.

They lured John King with a promised coffee, strangled him with an extension cord, and stuffed him under a bed. Thirty minutes later, according to a court document, Simmons strangled a second inmate while Philip “stomped” on his ribs, causing them to “pop.” Thirty minutes later, they stabbed their third victim with a broken broom handle. They then used a trash bag to cover the cell door window, and invited into the cell a fourth victim, whom they strangled with their forearms, the extension cord and a broom handle. Apparently sated, they walked to the prison’s administration building and suggested that officers check Simmons’s cell.

Reach George Will at georgewill@washpost.com.

Sunday, August 20, 2023
Patrick Hynes: What’s at stake at first debate?

WHAT’S AT STAKE and what should we expect to see when the Republican candidates for president of the United States take the debate stage on Fox News Channel for the first time on Wednesday in Milwaukee?

Friday, August 18, 2023
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Garrison Keillor: A happy summer clears the air

THE BEAUTY of this blessed summer is our chance to escape the news and devote ourselves to real life. I sat with my love on a hotel balcony overlooking a marina and we renewed our vow to never own a boat. I got up at 5 a.m. to send a niece to the airport and I gave her several coherent sente…

Sunday, August 13, 2023
Friday, August 11, 2023
Wednesday, August 09, 2023