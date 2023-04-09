THE BRANCH DAVIDIANS were founded in 1955, an offshoot of an offshoot of Seventh-day Adventists, with a Texas home named after Mount Carmel, which in Israel overlooks the plain known as Armageddon. Thirty years ago this month, America was collectively nearing the horrific April 19 end of the 51-day siege of the compound near Waco, Texas.

This was the first domestic event since CNN’s creation in 1980 to mesmerize the nation with saturation coverage by cable television. Waco attracted thousands of gawkers, who attracted vendors hawking T-shirts and such. Five dollars could purchase a “Fear the Government that Fears Your Gun” bumper sticker sold by a 24-year-old Gulf War veteran, Timothy McVeigh. Exactly — intentionally — two years after April 19, 1993, his truck bomb murdered 168 people, including 19 children, and injured more than 800 others at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

George Will’s email address is georgewill@washpost.com.

Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The six-minute video speaks louder than words

Garrison Keillor: The six-minute video speaks louder than words

WHEN YOU look at the body camera video of Nashville cops, guns drawn, dashing into the school, throwing doors open, shouting, “Shots fired, shots fired, move!” and a line of cops moving swiftly down the hall and up the stairs and shooting the attacker, you see men doing as they were trained …

Stephen Moore: Hey, Uncle Sam, stop paying people for not working

Stephen Moore: Hey, Uncle Sam, stop paying people for not working

A POLICY question these days that has befuddled federal lawmakers is why so many millions of people have not returned to the workplace in the post- COVID-19 era. The labor force participation rate among employable adults is near a record low today. There are at least 2 million to 4 million e…

Sunday, April 02, 2023
David Harsanyi: There are no banned books

David Harsanyi: There are no banned books

WHILE CHECKING out the “banned and challenged” display at my local Barnes & Noble recently, I was reminded that the entire kerfuffle is a giant racket. For publishers and booksellers, “banned” books are likely a money-making racket. Virtually every allegedly “banned” book on the display …

Patrick Hynes: The conservative case for Granite Advantage

Patrick Hynes: The conservative case for Granite Advantage

THE Granite Advantage Health Care Program — known colloquially as the Medicaid expansion program — will sunset and expire on December 31 of this year unless the New Hampshire General Court passes legislation to reauthorize it and Governor Chris Sununu signs the reauthorization into law.

Friday, March 31, 2023
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Music as a means of detecting a heart

Garrison Keillor: Music as a means of detecting a heart

AT LEAST once in your long and delicious life you owe it to yourself to go hear Olivier Messiaen’s “Turangalîla-symphonie” and don’t wait until you’re 80 as I did but finally last week went to hear the New York Philharmonic take us on this wild 90-minute roller-coaster ride in which Catholic…

Sunday, March 26, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023