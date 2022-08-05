IN DISAGREEABLE times — e.g., now — nostalgia can be a narcotic. It is, however, reasonable to look longingly back to when newspapers were full of advertisements for department stores, grocery stores and automobile dealerships.

And news, much of it distressing: The world is a fallen place, and, as journalists say, we do not report the planes that land safely. Still, newspapers mattered more, and functioned differently, when they were substantially supported by advertisements for local businesses, rather than, as many increasingly are, by readers’ digital subscriptions.

Garrison Keillor: Listening to that lonesome whistle blow, etc.

I AM IN the process of packing up and leaving Minnesota where I’ve lived for most of 80 years, which seems dramatic but isn’t since most of my classmates left long ago and Bob Dylan, who overlapped with me at the University of Minnesota, heard the lonesome whistle blow and matriculated his w…

David Harsanyi: Biden has no right to declare a national climate emergency

THE WASHINGTON POST reported Monday night that President Joe Biden is “considering whether to declare a national climate emergency” to “salvage his stalled environmental agenda and satisfy Democrats on Capitol Hill.” A few hours later, the Associated Press reported that the administration wo…

Garrison Keillor: The author disembarks almost

A BEAUTIFUL summer day, sitting on a porch in Connecticut, looking at boats anchored in the cove, grateful that I don’t own one. It’s one foolishness I’ve avoided in my life: most of the other numbskull boxes I have checked and as I sit here enjoying the breeze off the water, I torture mysel…

