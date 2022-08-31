LATE ON election night, the nation’s eyes might be on Colorado, with control of the U.S. Senate in 2023 hanging in the balance. And even if that Republican aspiration has been put out of reach by the party’s selection of intellectually down-market Senate candidates in a slew of states, the GOP nominee here, Joe O’Dea, might have discovered the template for being an appealing Republican even while much of the party grovels to someone appalling.

O’Dea, 60, is challenging Sen. Michael Bennet, 57, a two-term Democratic incumbent. Their contest underscores their parties’ current profiles.

Friday, August 26, 2022
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Life comes in focus as the day approaches

IT’S ODD how a man facing heart surgery hears from friends who seem to have more on their minds than they’re willing to say — “How are you?” they say and “Thinking about you” in a way that suggests maybe they asked me months ago for a blurb for their new novel (“Recklessly absurd but lyrical…

Sunday, August 21, 2022
Patrick Hynes: St. Anselm poll a disaster for Democrats

BECAUSE MOST of the media and academia observe Republicans, at best, as an amateur naturalist might observe some rare species of primate, every political event is generally seen through the context of Republican behavior. Thus, when First Lady Jill Biden compared Latinos to breakfast tacos a…

Friday, August 19, 2022
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Forget about songwriting. Try fiction.

THE WORD from people who know is that Taylor Swift is working with younger edgier indy artists, trying to stay relevant, hoping to hang on in today’s rapidly shifting pop culture, trying to free herself from the bonds of the narrative lyric and pick up the style of spatter imagery. Miss Swif…

Sunday, August 14, 2022