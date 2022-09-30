WITH ANOTHER season underway, suspend your Pecksniffian disapproval of the college football industry’s recent upheavals. They are, their authors explain, about “values.” Besides, sometimes worse is better.

The Big Ten had 10 schools and a Midwest identity until 1990, when it added Penn State from the wrong side (as Midwesterners see things) of the Alleghenies. In 2011, Nebraska joined, then Maryland and Rutgers in 2014, adding the Washington-Baltimore and New York media markets. Last month, the Big Ten added its 15th and 16th teams, UCLA and the University of Southern California. Soon, the conference’s student-athletes will have the advantage of long flights (the distance from Rutgers in New Jersey to Los Angeles: 2,800 miles) during which to do their molecular biology homework.

George Will’s email address is georgewill@washpost.com.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Garrison Keillor: October is coming, prepare to be bold

SHE TOLD ME out of the blue that she adores me. I was there, in a chair, listening; she was standing by the grandfather clock. She didn’t sing it but she said it clearly. This should answer any remaining questions. But Mister Malaise and Madam Miasma are ever on our trail, skulking in woodla…

Sunday, September 18, 2022
Patrick Hynes: A Republican roadmap to victory

REPUBLICANS may never face a more favorable election environment than the one we are in right now. The current U.S. president is utterly and obviously incapable of handling the job. Worse, he has discarded his “unifier” persona and shapeshifted into a dystopian strongman (albeit a comically …

David Harsanyi: Absolutely Dobbs was worth it

CONVENTIONAL D.C. wisdom says Republicans are about to pay a heavy political price for supporting the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The prospects of a red wave election are deteriorating. An “invisible army of women” are flocking to regist…

Friday, September 16, 2022
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Garrison Keillor: What if it does and they do?

SEA LEVELS are rising as polar ice caps melt and now it’s clear why Republicans are in favor of global warming, it’s a form of gerrymandering. It destroys the Democratic coasts and drives disheartened Manhattanites westward to wander lost and confused in Ohio, their sophistication shredded, …

Sunday, September 11, 2022