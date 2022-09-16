PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN is sensibly saying what he cannot sensibly mean. By vowing to run again, he delays becoming diminished as yesterday's news. And he delays the distraction of Democrats searching for his successor. That search is, however, imperative.

The national consequences of progressivism -- inflation, crime, education as indoctrination, etc. -- are dismaying, and it is too late to undo Biden's embrace of the agenda of progressives who have never warmly embraced him. Furthermore, many millions of voters have come to this adverse conclusion about him: The apogee of his career has not coincided with the peak of his personal abilities.

George Will's email address is georgewill@washpost.com.

Sunday, September 11, 2022
David Harsanyi: Welcome to the Green New Deal, California

David Harsanyi: Welcome to the Green New Deal, California

IF CALIFORNIA, our most populous state, were its own nation, it would rank as the world’s fifth largest economy and boast the highest average household income (outside a handful of “countries” like Monaco or Luxemburg). And, yet, the governor is begging its citizens to stop using their appli…

Friday, September 09, 2022
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Garrison Keillor: What was done for me back in Minnesota

Garrison Keillor: What was done for me back in Minnesota

THERE IS vast kindness in this world and right now I am resting in it, astonished by it, a man who in the space of 48 hours went through an ablation procedure to calm wild heart arrhythmia and then a heart valve replacement and a valve repair. I climbed aboard the gurney for the first proced…

Sunday, September 04, 2022
Patrick Hynes: GOP primary is in the home stretch

Patrick Hynes: GOP primary is in the home stretch

FAR TOO MANY New Hampshire Republican insiders act as though the primary elections for Senate and Congress are all but over, that the most recent UNH Survey Center’s Granite State Panel poll is the final word on the matter. I tend to be more curious about what voters have to say on Election Day.

George Will: Gorbachev's reputation rests on the world's amnesia

FAILING UPWARD into the world’s gratitude, Mikhail Gorbachev became a hero by precipitating the liquidation of the political system he had tried to preserve with reforms. He is remembered as a visionary because he was not clear-sighted about socialism’s incurable systemic disease: It cannot …

Friday, September 02, 2022
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Into the tunnel, thinking in the dark

Garrison Keillor: Into the tunnel, thinking in the dark

SPENDING SOME time at Mayo, much of it ordinary, waiting, listening, doing as told, but some of it primal, such as the CAT scan in which I lay on a narrow platform, hands over my head, and was conveyed into a narrow tunnel in the dark and lay there, which made me imagine the vaginal tunnel t…

Sunday, August 28, 2022