TRY TO imagine President Dwight D. Eisenhower — former five-star general, collaborator with Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill — brawling with a brand of beer. Try to envision John F. Kennedy campaigning to succeed Eisenhower by suggesting he might appoint to a sensitive public health position — in the Food and Drug Administration or what is now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — someone who airs the theory that the coronavirus was engineered to be least harmful to Chinese and Ashkenazi Jews.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) recent remarks about Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. included this mind-boggling response when questioned about Kennedy as a possible running mate: “If there’s 70 percent of the issues that he may be averse to our base on,” that is a problem. So no Vice President Kennedy, not because Kennedy is a lunatic but because the Republican base might agree with only 30% of Kennedy’s lunacy.

George Will’s email address is georgewill@washpost.com.

Sunday, July 30, 2023
Friday, July 28, 2023

George Will: It's time to end the 'era of the Great Distraction'

DAZZLING U.S. precision weapons in the Gulf War 32 years ago encouraged a theory that was dangerous because it was soothing: The era of industrialized wars — those in which the mass manufacturing capacities of the combatant nations would be decisive — had ended. This theory has been slain by…

Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The art of leaving home

Garrison Keillor: The art of leaving home

MOVING OUT of an apartment as I’ve been doing recently convinces me at last to resign from American consumer culture and live with only bedding, one towel, two changes of clothing, a pair of shoes, and one suit to wear for shows and also to be buried in. Stationery, stamps, and a couple pens…

Sunday, July 23, 2023
Friday, July 21, 2023
John Stossel: Smears for money

John Stossel: Smears for money

THE Southern Poverty Law Center just released a report claiming there are 1,225 hate and anti-government groups in America. These groups cause “fear and pain (in) Black, brown, and LGBTQ communities.”

Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The show goes on in the Shenandoah Valley

Garrison Keillor: The show goes on in the Shenandoah Valley

PEOPLE sometimes inquire why a man of 80 keeps doing shows and I got the answer last week in the hills of Virginia, an outdoor show near Lexington, a perfect summer night after a morning downpour, an amiable crowd, Robin and Linda Williams came over from Staunton to sing with me, I talked ab…