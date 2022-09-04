FAILING UPWARD into the world’s gratitude, Mikhail Gorbachev became a hero by precipitating the liquidation of the political system he had tried to preserve with reforms. He is remembered as a visionary because he was not clear-sighted about socialism’s incurable systemic disease: It cannot cope with the complexity of dispersed information in a developed nation. Like Christopher Columbus, who accidentally discovered the New World, Gorbachev stumbled into greatness by misunderstanding where he was going.

Two of Gorbachev’s uncles and an aunt died in Joseph Stalin’s engineered famine of 1932-1933. The tortures of the Great Terror were visited upon both grandfathers. One of them remembered: An interrogator broke his arms, beat him brutally, then wrapped him in a wet sheepskin coat and put him on a hot stove. In “Gorbachev: His Life and Times,” William Taubman, an emeritus political scientist at Amherst College, quotes Gorbachev on his experience as a boy during World War II, finding the remains of Red Army soldiers: “decaying corpses, partly devoured by animals, skulls in rusted helmets, bleached bones . . . unburied, staring at us out of black, gaping eye-sockets.”

George Will’s email address is georgewill@washpost.com.

Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Into the tunnel, thinking in the dark

SPENDING SOME time at Mayo, much of it ordinary, waiting, listening, doing as told, but some of it primal, such as the CAT scan in which I lay on a narrow platform, hands over my head, and was conveyed into a narrow tunnel in the dark and lay there, which made me imagine the vaginal tunnel t…

Sunday, August 28, 2022
Friday, August 26, 2022
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Life comes in focus as the day approaches

IT’S ODD how a man facing heart surgery hears from friends who seem to have more on their minds than they’re willing to say — “How are you?” they say and “Thinking about you” in a way that suggests maybe they asked me months ago for a blurb for their new novel (“Recklessly absurd but lyrical…

Sunday, August 21, 2022
Patrick Hynes: St. Anselm poll a disaster for Democrats

BECAUSE MOST of the media and academia observe Republicans, at best, as an amateur naturalist might observe some rare species of primate, every political event is generally seen through the context of Republican behavior. Thus, when First Lady Jill Biden compared Latinos to breakfast tacos a…

Friday, August 19, 2022