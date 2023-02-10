TWO PUBLIC schools in Manhattan illustrate the high stakes of a political choice that the nation, and many states and municipalities, must reconsider. In 2019, Success Academy Harlem 2 charter school ranked 37th among New York state’s 2,413 public elementary schools, one of which, PS 30, had only about a third as many pupils as Harlem 2, spent twice as much per pupil and ranked 1,694th. PS 30 and Harlem 2 operate in the same building.

The contract for PS 30’s unionized teachers is 167 pages long, mostly detailing job protections, and what teachers can and cannot be required to do. The contract for Harlem 2’s nonunion teachers is one page long. Those teachers can be fired at will, and are paid 5 to 10% more than PS 30 teachers on the other side of the building.

George Will’s email address is georgewill@washpost.com.

Sunday, February 05, 2023
Mona Charen: Honor Tyre Nichols with real reform

Mona Charen: Honor Tyre Nichols with real reform

DRIVING TO dinner on Sunday, I found myself suddenly surrounded by emergency vehicles. Fire trucks, police cars and ambulances seemed to converge from all directions. Had someone jumped off the bridge into the river?

Friday, February 03, 2023
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Mona Charen: Lying to parents about trans kids hurts kids

Mona Charen: Lying to parents about trans kids hurts kids

IMAGINE that you are the parent of a 15-year-old girl and discover that her school has been concealing her daytime behavior from you. Your daughter has joined a far-right Mormon spin-off cult, believes in plural marriage, has spoken of dropping out of school to get married, and declines to p…

Garrison Keillor: The beauty of a bitterly cold Sunday, 8 a.m.

Garrison Keillor: The beauty of a bitterly cold Sunday, 8 a.m.

I COULDN’T sleep last Saturday night due to anxiety caused by rewinding various lowlights of my long life that hit me like a brick and I lay in bed and watched the hours go by as I contemplated my imminent demise leaving my dependents impoverished and homeless so when the day dawned I put on…

Sunday, January 29, 2023
Josh Hammer: Progressivism versus popular sovereignty

Josh Hammer: Progressivism versus popular sovereignty

ON THURSDAY, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a letter, on behalf of 16 state attorneys general, to U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). The letter, which pertains to Biden administration policy on COVID-19, is both important on its own merits, insofar as what it urges the …

Friday, January 27, 2023
Wednesday, January 25, 2023