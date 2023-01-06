IF OPPONENTS of expanded school choices would devote to improving public education half the ingenuity they invest in impeding competition from alternatives to the status quo, there would be less demand for alternatives. That demand would be strengthened by a Supreme Court decision that charter schools are not “state actors,” and hence can present pedagogical and cultural choices without being vulnerable to suffocating litigation.

On Friday, the court will decide whether to hear a case that could protect charter schools as laboratories of innovation. Charters currently serve more than 3.7 million pupils in 7,800 schools in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Charters are publicly funded, open to all and tuition-free. Being non-unionized, they are exempt from much of the stultifying micromanagement and uniformity that narrows parental choices.

George Will’s email address is georgewill@washpost.com.

