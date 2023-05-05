IN DECEMBER 1944, a Category 2 typhoon slammed Adm. William F. “Bull” Halsey’s Third Fleet, which included the USS Monterey, a small, improvised aircraft carrier so unstable that tons of cement had been poured into its port side to make it less so. Tossed like a cork in the nighttime tempest by 90-knot winds and 60-foot waves, the carrier frequently had its flight deck underwater and its enormous propellers out of water. One sailor lost his footing, slid more than 100 feet toward the sea, saved from drowning by a 2-inch rail at the deck’s edge. The sailor was Gerald Ford.

Three decades later, he would survive two assassination attempts while attempting to calm political waters roiled by a presidential resignation, the concluding humiliation of a lost war and demoralizing inflation. Ford’s remarkable navigation of all this — and his clawing to within a handful of votes of becoming an elected president — is scintillantly told in Richard Norton Smith’s timely and revelatory 832-page biography that partly confirms and partly refutes its title: “An Ordinary Man.”

George Will’s email address is georgewill@washpost.com.

Sunday, April 30, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Stephen Moore: Real patriots cut taxes, not raise them

ON TAX DAY this year, about a dozen left-wing millionaires joined with some of the most liberal Democrats in Congress for a Washington, D.C., press conference. The luminaries included Abigail Disney, Walt Disney’s granddaughter, and former BlackRock whiz kid Morris Pearl.

Sunday, April 23, 2023
Kathleen Sullivan: Sununu dances for the NRA

OUR ABSENTEE Governor Chris Sununu left the state again a few days back, this time to bask in the glow of admiration from his friends in the National Rifle Association at their annual meeting in Indianapolis.

David Harsanyi: Republicans need to stop being cowards on abortion

HOW MANY voters know that the Democratic Party supports legalized abortion through all nine months of pregnancy on demand for virtually any reason? How many voters know this position aligns with only six other countries in the world — three of them, not incidentally, being North Korea, Vietn…

Friday, April 21, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Garrison Keillor: A walk in the park in April

IT WAS good to see clips of Joe Biden being welcomed by big happy crowds in Ireland, grinning, shaking hands, posing for pictures, kissing babies, quoting Irish poets, busy being beloved by all who waited to see him. Obama knew a degree of belovedness, thanks to his wife and daughters, and R…