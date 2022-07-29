THAT WAS quick. Only 13 months after the Supreme Court sided with Pennsylvania’s vulgar cheerleader, its decision benefited a Colorado teenager who has the cringeworthy “humor” common among adolescent males. Both cases echoed what a few Iowa teenagers got the nation’s highest court to do 53 years ago.

As he is referred to in court documents, “C.G.” was in a suburban Denver thrift store trying on stuff, including something that he thought resembled a World War II-era military hat. C.G. posted on Snapchat a picture of a friend wearing it, and C.G. added this caption: “Me and the boys bout (sic) to exterminate the Jews.” This was visible only to Snapchat users connected to C.G., and he deleted it after a few hours and posted this apology: “I’m sorry for that picture it was ment (sic) to be a joke.”

George Will’s email address is georgewill@washpost.com.

Sunday, July 24, 2022
David Harsanyi: Biden has no right to declare a national climate emergency

David Harsanyi: Biden has no right to declare a national climate emergency

THE WASHINGTON POST reported Monday night that President Joe Biden is “considering whether to declare a national climate emergency” to “salvage his stalled environmental agenda and satisfy Democrats on Capitol Hill.” A few hours later, the Associated Press reported that the administration wo…

Friday, July 22, 2022
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Garrison Keillor: The author disembarks almost

Garrison Keillor: The author disembarks almost

A BEAUTIFUL summer day, sitting on a porch in Connecticut, looking at boats anchored in the cove, grateful that I don’t own one. It’s one foolishness I’ve avoided in my life: most of the other numbskull boxes I have checked and as I sit here enjoying the breeze off the water, I torture mysel…

Sunday, July 17, 2022
Mona Charen: A pro-lifer and a pro-choicer do lunch

Mona Charen: A pro-lifer and a pro-choicer do lunch

THE DAY DOBBS was handed down, I happened to be lunching with a new friend who was upset and angry over the decision. She’s a libertarian and strongly pro-choice. I said “Sorry,” and meant it. Not that I agreed it was a bad decision (I was in the mushy middle with Justice John Roberts), but …

David Harsanyi: For Biden, polls are probably worse than they seem

David Harsanyi: For Biden, polls are probably worse than they seem

PRESIDENT BIDEN has a miserable 33% job approval rating, according to the New York Times/Siena College poll, making him one of the least popular first-term presidents in history. Sixty-four percent of Democrats say they want another candidate in the 2024 presidential race.

Friday, July 15, 2022