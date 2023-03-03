IN THE seventh month of his presidency, Joe Biden from Scranton, Pennsylvania, ventured to the swing state of Pa., to burnish his blue-collar credentials among blue-collar voters who have been deserting the Democratic Party. At a Mack Trucks assembly plant he announced an expansion of Buy American regulations, which pertain to about one-third of the $600 billion in goods and services the federal government was then purchasing annually. He would raise the minimum U.S. content for manufactured products from 55% to 60%, heading for 75% in 2029. Nothing says “muscular America” more than a big Mack rig.

Mack Trucks, owned by Sweden’s Volvo Group, used much European steel at the time because, the Cato Institute’s Scott Lincicome reported, the company was “unaware of an appropriate American-made substitute.” And probably still is.

David Harsanyi: We don't need a 'national divorce'; we need more federalism

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREEN says the country needs a “national divorce.” “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” she tweeted. “Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s tra…

Garrison Keillor: So much is known but mystery remains

WE’VE LEARNED something about privacy lately, namely that it doesn’t exactly exist. The case against the man accused of murdering four students in Idaho shows that cellphone tracking and ubiquitous surveillance cameras make it possible for law enforcement to learn a great deal about a person…

David Harsanyi: James Clapper can't stop lying

IT AN interview with The Washington Post's "fact-checker," former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper contends that Politico misled the public about a letter he and 50 other former intel officials signed during the 2020 presidential campaign warning that the New York Post's Hunte…

Patrick Hynes: Sununu’s moment

GOVERNOR SUNUNU has been an effective and popular leader here at home, and as he takes his show on the road to share New Hampshire’s success story with other states his commonsense approach and upbeat disposition are attracting a fair amount of attention. It’s time to start thinking of Gover…

Garrison Keillor: A week in Kansas and Missouri

I AM an old Democrat who’s been traveling around doing shows in Republican towns in the Midwest and it’s making me a better person. I stand up on a theater stage and I hum a note and the audience hums it back and I sing “My country ’tis of thee” and by the “thee” they’re singing so beautiful…