SEATTLE — IT IS NOT quite true, but true enough, that there are two Washington states: the metropolitan area you can see from atop this city’s Space Needle, and everywhere else, which extends about 250 miles east to the Idaho border. Tiffany Smiley is from everywhere else.

In this, her first political campaign, the 39-year-old Smiley is running for the Senate against a five-term incumbent, Patty Murray, 72. Politics, says Smiley, found her.

George Will’s email address is georgewill@washpost.com.

Friday, October 14, 2022
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Lighten up, he says, and he means it

THE PICTURE sticks in the mind, the mobile home park after the hurricane went through, the boxes scattered, the tide of flotsam and wreckage, trees blown down by 145 mph winds, a former paradise becomes a moonscape of destruction, and how will they ever put it all back together? It’ll take y…

Sunday, October 09, 2022
Stephen Moore: Who are the neofascists?

IN JUST the last few weeks, Liz Truss, Britain’s new prime minister, has been denounced by critics as a “fascist.” So has Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s newly elected prime minister. Along with all Republicans in Congress, Texas and Florida GOP Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis and, of course, for…

Friday, October 07, 2022
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Garrison Keillor: A new day dawns and we rise cheerfully to meet it

THERE IS a magnificent Presbyterian church in New York being hassled by its neighbors who’re tired of the scaffolding that’s been standing for 15 years. The scaffolding is there because the building is falling apart, and the little congregation is dwindling and can’t afford the repairs. They…

Sunday, October 02, 2022
David Harsanyi: Never let a devastating natural disaster go to waste

Be prepared for Democrats to exploit the devastation of Hurricane Ian to peddle de-modernization. And because there is no conclusive way for anyone to prove that global warming isn’t triggering every natural disaster — and because nature offers a continuous flow of these terrifying events an…