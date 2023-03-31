A PIRATES COACH once managed a team “that was so bad we considered a 2-0 count on the batter a rally.”

Sunday, March 26, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The longer you live, the better it gets

I WENT down to the Bowery one night last week to see Aoife O’Donovan sing to a ballroom packed with young people standing for two hours and whooping and yelling — I sat up in the balcony and whooped and yelled too — and what the woman could do with her voice and guitar was astonishing, utter…

Sunday, March 19, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Can Kuster, ‘New Dems’ bridge partisan divide?

LAST MONTH Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia called for a “national divorce” between so-called Red and Blue states. Rep. Greene didn’t really understand what she was tweeting. Upon closer examination she appeared to be advocating for federalism, a fundamental tenet o…

David Harsanyi: Democrats deserve plenty of blame for the bank crisis

THE UNITED STATES recently suffered the second largest bank failure in the country’s history. The consensus view is that Silicon Valley Bank made a huge mistake by borrowing short term and then parking money in long-term bonds. When interest rates rose, assets lost value, and SVB was put in …

Friday, March 17, 2023
The Shamrock (copy)

Editor’s note: The late John Lynch worked only briefly for the Union Leader as a reporter (1954-55), but his poem endures and is reprinted annually to mark St. Patrick’s Day.

Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Thanks to Lutherans I skipped ballet

I TALKED to a friend last week whose Lutheran church in Minneapolis is trying to attract people of color. Lutherans have been white for centuries, coming as they did from Scandinavia and Germany, countries that were never great colonial powers and didn’t grab big chunks of Africa and Luthera…