Granite staters are legendary in their dedication to the political process upon which our Republic is built. Two years of town halls, polls, door-knocking, vetting, and speechifying culminate in next Tuesday’s primary, where the crowded Democratic field will be pared down and only the strongest candidates will move forward.
Theoretically, anyway. As we have seen in the past, sometimes candidates stay in the game long past the moment when it is obvious there is no path for them to become the nominee. And while they surely have the right to do so, as we learned in 2016, it can be incredibly damaging.
It is easy to make the argument that had the GOP field narrowed more quickly and more efficiently, Donald Trump may not have been able to rumble his way to the nomination without winning a majority of the vote in the majority of the primaries.
In New Hampshire, for example, 65% of the Republican voters rejected Trump. But that 65% was split between about 16 candidates.
Democrats should be careful they don’t make the same mistake this time around. In New Hampshire, the still-crowded field is led by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. While favored to win the New Hampshire primary, Sanders is arguably one of the weakest Dems in the race when it comes to a general election match up with Trump.
Facing the most corrupt President in the history of our nation should be an easy win for the Dems, but a Sanders nomination would likely give it all away.
Last week this paper endorsed Senator Amy Klobuchar for the Democratic nomination, as have other papers around the state.
While I wasn’t always sure, I too have come to the conclusion that Klobuchar offers Democratic primary voters the best opportunity to defeat Donald Trump in November. Her experience in the Senate, her record of working across the aisle on important legislative efforts, her thoughtful approach to voters, issues and debates make her an easy choice.
As a conservative, I have many differences with Senator Klobuchar. But what we share is a deep love for our country and boundless respect for our Constitution. Unfortunately, the Republicans can say neither about the man who will be their nominee.
You have no idea how odd it feels to me to be examining the Democratic candidates in pursuit of one who can beat the Republican nominee.
As a lifelong Republican, it is deeply unsettling to look at the political landscape of our country and realize that my own party has so completely abandoned principles, patriotism, and courage that I could not possibly vote for the person who will be its nominee. It is even more discouraging to watch so many whom I have respected for so long completely forsake their values and decency.
And for what cause? To protect a corrupt, narcissistic and dangerous man who has delusions of dictators, cares not at all for our military, our allies or our founding principles and would sell the American flag if he thought he could turn a profit on it.
The Republican party has sold its soul to an adolescent, intellectually incurious, would-be mobster and they are surprised that some of us refuse to go along.
I understand that Democratic primary voters are not looking to me for advice on how to vote next Tuesday. But I do hope they will give careful consideration to the general election before they cast their ballots in the primary. If you believe, as I do, that the current occupant of the oval office poses an existential threat to the Republic, then you must choose a nominee who can attract enough votes from the middle and right of center to defeat him.
I believe Amy Klobuchar can do that, and for that reason, I truly hope the Democrats, just this once, will consider what this conservative thinks.