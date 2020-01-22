THE NATIONAL Archives was founded in 1934 under a bill that was signed into law by President Franklin Roosevelt. Roosevelt felt so strongly about the need to preserve the history of our nation that he was also the first President to donate his personal and presidential documents to be preserved in a Presidential library.
Millions of documents and photographs are housed at the archives; documents that tell the story of a great nation. The Archives is where the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights are housed.
According to its website, the Archives also “holds in trust” the records of ordinary Americans, such as military records, naturalization documents and “even the canceled check from the purchase of Alaska.”
Last week we learned that an exhibit in the National Archives, commemorating the centennial of the women’s suffrage, included a photo of the 2017 Women’s March that had been altered.
As reported by The Washington Post: “In the original version of the 2017 photograph … the street is packed with marchers carrying a variety of signs, with the Capitol in the background. In the Archives version, at least four of those signs are altered. A placard that proclaims “God Hates Trump” has “Trump” blotted out so that it reads “God Hates.” A sign that reads “Trump & GOP — Hands Off Women” has the word Trump blurred out.”
The Archives also blurred out those signs that included the words “vagina” and “pussy.”
While these may be terms and phrases you would not use yourself, the fact that our National Archives chose to blot them out in this display should be of grave concern for all Americans.
Think of the Archives as your grandmother’s scrapbook; a big, fat volume with photos sticking out every which way and birth certificates curling over the edges of the pages. Imagine yourself sitting on the couch, slowly turning the pages, moving from one generation to the next, and suddenly coming across an old family photo with a couple of faces blacked out.
That piece of your family story is gone forever. As a nation, the National Archives is our family story and every blurred photo, every lost document, is a page of that story that is forever lost, a chapter of an amazing tale that future generations will never get to read.
That’s what happened with this display at the National Archives. A piece of our history, however small, was blacked out.
Once discovered by an intrepid reporter, the Archives quickly apologized, removed the photo, and replaced it with an unedited copy. In their apology, they stated: “…we blurred references to the President’s name on some posters, so as not to engage in current political controversy.”
But that excuse goes to the very heart of why blurring any record in the Archives is dangerous and damaging. Imagine if we had an archivist in 1776 who decided to black out any reference to “the King” in the Declaration of Independence so as not to “engage in current political controversy.”
Or documents about World War II that crossed out the name “Hitler.” Or pictures from protests during the civil rights marches that blurred out the words, “racism” or “segregation.”
The National Archives have been entrusted with preserving our nation’s history, our family story. Ours is a mighty tale of independence and sacrifice, of adventure, of battles lost and won. It is a story of conflict and peace, of grave danger and immeasurable generosity, of compassion, opportunity and freedom.
There are some ugly chapters in our story, some really ugly words. But even these moments of hate and division must be included in our story if we are to leave a lesson for future generations to learn, a path for them to follow. We must be honest with ourselves, truthful in the telling, or trust will be lost.
We live in a time where technology allows people of ill intent to not only alter documents and photos but to create completely false records and pass them off as legitimate. We face cyber-attacks from foreign nations, our personal information is hacked and abused and as a nation, we are quickly losing faith in our most sacred institutions.
We cannot allow this to happen with our National Archives. While I appreciate the quick attention to this one photo, I am left wondering, how many others have been blurred or blacked out in the past? And how can we be assured that it will never happen again?