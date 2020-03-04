Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
AS I WRITE this, voters are casting their ballots in Democratic primaries in 14 states across the country. By the time you read this, the results will be tabulated and the candidates will have moved on to Michigan, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington.
Over the course of just a couple of weeks, the field of Democratic candidates has narrowed significantly, and after the Super Tuesday results are in it may just narrow some more.
One can’t help but note that the Democrats — who started out with a field of candidates nearly as large as the GOP cluster in 2016 — is now doing exactly what the Republicans should have done four years ago. They are self-selecting, responding to market conditions and coalescing behind the candidate they believe is best positioned to defeat their opponent.
In 2016, Donald Trump won a mere 35.3% of the vote in the New Hampshire primary, hardly a stunning victory. But with the remaining 64.7% divided among eight known Republicans and a handful of unknown names on the ballot, it was a win all the same.
Trump’s performance in South Carolina was even worse — just 32.5%. This time, the remaining votes were distributed among 5 known Republican candidates, exactly four too many to defeat Trump.
By the time enough of his opponents had left the field, Trump was on a roll and building up steam. The non-Trump candidates had spent so much time attacking each other that they were all damaged by the effort and the voters saw them, in spite of their experience and qualifications, as weak and uninspiring.
It seems that at least some Democrats have learned the lesson that Republicans did not. Candidates like Pete Buttigeg and Amy Klobuchar have done what is often the hardest thing for a candidate to do – they are being honest with themselves.
While they certainly have the right to continue on, they recognize that their path to the nomination has narrowed to the point of near-impossibility and instead of continuing to feed their egos with speeches and media interviews, they have stepped aside in order to clear the way for the candidate they believe is both best positioned to win and best qualified to lead our country.
Donald Trump is now screeching “rigged!” and “hoax!” trying to convince supporters of Bernie Sanders that the primary is being stolen from him. If this sounds familiar to you, it may be because Trump made the same misleading and dishonest claims about his own primary. In fact, he makes these claims about every inconvenient truth in his life.
A primary is, by it’s very nature, a winnowing of candidates from many down to one. The last man standing gets to be the nominee. There are a lot of dangers that come to a political party that nominates the wrong guy (or girl) and winning isn’t always the prize it is intended to be, as Republicans have learned at great cost over the past four years.
Democrats will soon face what is perhaps the most challenging task a party has to confront: uniting behind a nominee who was not the first choice of many of the party faithful. Regardless of whether it is Sanders or Biden, the majority of Democrats will not get “their guy.” But that won’t be because of a deep state hoax perpetrated by men in dark suits lurking in some dark parking garage.
It will be because the system worked exactly as intended. Many men and women came to the stage and made their case to the American people, and the people voted. Only one can win in the end. I just hope that when all is said and done, the Democrats choose a candidate who can lead, who can build coalitions, and who can win when it really counts.
And while I certainly appreciate the passion of his supporters, Bernie Sanders is not that guy.
AFTER Joe Biden’s blowout victory in South Carolina Saturday and the swift withdrawal of Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the decisive day of the race for the Democratic nomination, Super Tuesday, is at hand.
THE BEAUTY of COVID-19 is how shiny clean everybody looks since the panic set in. I’m in New York City this week and the stores are completely sold out of hand sanitizer, Hi-Lex, alcohol, antibacterial wipes, every kind of cleaner, and when you get on the subway at rush hour and stand within…
ACCORDING to CNN, Bernie Sanders “has been consistent for 40 years.” Some find this reassuring. Sanders is not a finger-in-the-wind politician who tacks this way or that depending upon what’s popular. On the other hand, if someone has never changed his mind throughout 78 years of life, it su…
HISTORICALLY, we Americans have been among the world’s most optimistic people. Why? One reason could be that every American, with the exception of those whose ancestors were already here when Columbus arrived or those whose ancestors were brought here in chains, is either herself an immigran…
PALM BEACH — “The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there,” screen legend Clint Eastwood said Feb. 21 in the Wall Street Journal. The actor and director’s comment raised eyebrows, especially coming from one of Hollywood’s few openly conservative luminaries. Eastwood, 89, t…
VERMONT Sen. Bernie Sanders, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination for president, is praised by his admirers for being consistent. He’s been saying the same things for 40 years, they explain — as if this is an obvious compliment. I think that’s kind of weird.
IN “JAWS 2,” Roy Scheider reprises his role as Police Chief Brody, the landlubber lawman forced to battle a great white shark. He’s convinced there’s another beast out there, but he can’t persuade anyone who matters. “Look at this. That’s a shark,” says Brody, waving a grainy underwater phot…
America desperately needs a woman president. I thought that in church Sunday as we sang, “Seek and ye shall find, knock and it shall be opened unto you,” a gorgeous hymn with a chorus of Alleluias, and the altos around me sounded like my old aunts, and the teenage acolytes, both girls, stood…
A RECORD-high number of Americans — 90% — say they are satisfied with their personal lives, according to Gallup. And 74% are optimistic that they will continue being financially satisfied moving forward. Needless to say, the United States will never be a utopia, but for the vast majority of …
FIRST, a confession: I really like presidential debates. Why, you ask? Because these debates give us voters the chance to watch and evaluate the candidates while they stand shoulder-to-shoulder and have to answer the same questions. Away from their carefully orchestrated campaign events, wit…
THE pre-Nevada Democratic debate was a gift to Donald Trump. Instead of training their fire on the incumbent, or on the vulnerable front-runner, Bernie Sanders, candidates tore Mike Bloomberg to shreds while saving plenty of darts for one another. That nice young man Pete Buttigieg became th…