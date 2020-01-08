There is something happening among America’s youngest generation of voters – a realignment of sorts – that I find both sad and unsettling.
Over the past several years, especially since Bernie Sanders became a socialist sensation in the 2016 race, young people in America have developed a fascination with socialism. In a 2018 Gallup poll, 51% of young people had a favorable view of socialism. A 2019 Harris poll, reported on by Axios, showed that 49.6% of Generation Z and millennials said they would prefer to live in a socialist country.
This is deeply troubling. Most young people, when explaining why they believe socialism is right for the human race, will give a passionate and sincere plea for economic equality and a classless society where all people have the same and are treated exactly the same. They are inspired by an earnest and heartfelt desire for good, but they are lacking a clear and accurate understanding of socialism.
Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are leading young people down a primrose path with promises of utopian results. We know that Utopia is a fantasy and no previous attempt at large-scale socialism has ever succeeded.
Socialism leads to despair, hunger, poverty and most often, tyranny. A quick review of history reveals a string of socialist catastrophes: the Soviet Union, China, Cuba, East Germany, and North Korea are all sharp examples of why and how socialism fails every time and leaves human misery and despair in its wake.
Many of the young people drawn to the idea, however, lack a true understanding of what socialism even is. They like to talk about Norway as the “right way” to impose socialism, but they miss the fact that Norway is not a socialist nation. Norway has a free-market economy and high taxes that support a very expensive welfare-state.
Current examples of countries that are slipping down the socialist slide include Greece and Spain, where the economic and social decline is accelerating at a rapid pace. Another is Venezuela, where circumstances can only be described as tragic and disastrous.
Strangely, Bernie Sanders doesn’t talk about Venezuela much.
So, one has to wonder, why are so many young people dancing with the socialism fairies? I think there are two influencing factors. First, the “democratic socialists” who have become leading voices in the Democratic party do what politicians seem to do best these days. They message their socialist plans in the most class-divisive way possible, pitting the uber-rich against the bitter poor. They are snake oil salesmen promising the elixir of prosperity and bliss for all, without cost to any. It’s a pretty persuasive meme.
But it is the second influence that I find truly sad and unsettling. If you were born in the late 90’s or beyond, you have grown up surrounded by fear and insecurity. Millennials remember the attacks of 9-11 through the eyes and ears of a frightened child. They experienced the economic insecurity of the recession at their own dinner tables. They spent their childhood practicing active-shooter drills in their classrooms. Their parents lost jobs, their education will be a financial burden forever, and they can’t afford health insurance.
Rather than understanding capitalism and democracy for the institutions of freedom and prosperity that they provably are, many in this generation have latched onto the idea that capitalism and democracy are at the root of their fear and insecurity. They wax poetic about socialism without understanding that their individual freedoms, their right to ownership, their very ability to reach and dream is stolen by socialism’s groupthink and proprietorship of all things.
A single column is not enough space to discuss how truly despicable it is for politicians to target these young voters with Wizard of Oz tales about a utopian society, the gross dishonesty behind the false promises of socialism or the very real inequities in life that can fill hearts with despair.
These are issues we must confront, and questions we must answer, however, because I believe that many of these young people are grasping for something that will help make the world make sense to them; something that will right the wrongs they witness every day and bring comfort and balance to a world that feels frightening and unfair.
They aren’t entirely wrong in their assessment of the world, but the snake oil solution with which they are experimenting – socialism – has always been wrong.