FOR MY new video, I asked people on the street, “If you could spend $30 billion trying to solve the world’s problems, how would you spend it?”

“Build houses ... address homelessness,” said a few. “Spend on health care,” “redistribution.” The most common answer was “fight climate change.”

Every Tuesday at JohnStossel.com, Stossel posts a new video about the battle between government and freedom. He is the author of “Give Me a Break: How I Exposed Hucksters, Cheats, and Scam Artists and Became the Scourge of the Liberal Media.”

Sunday, June 25, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Biden, DNC scrambling to save face

Patrick Hynes: Biden, DNC scrambling to save face

MY JOB requires me to spend a good deal of time on the phone or on video calls with people in Washington, D.C. Most of them — from both political parties — are bright, well educated, highly competent people. But they only know what the media tells them. And when it comes to President Joe Bid…

David Harsanyi: Joe Biden is not OK

David Harsanyi: Joe Biden is not OK

ON JUNE 16, President Joe Biden ended a big gun-control speech in Connecticut with the words, “God save the queen, man.” Why did the president express adoration for the departed Brit monarch? Was he confused about royal succession? Who knows.

Friday, June 23, 2023
John Stossel: Less freedom

John Stossel: Less freedom

POLITICIANS CLAIM claim their bills bring us good things. Free health care! Child care! A cellphone for all! But government isn’t Santa Claus. Government is force. Most every law takes away a little of our money or freedom or both.

Thursday, June 22, 2023
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Garrison Keillor: A lovely lunch last week in New Haven

Garrison Keillor: A lovely lunch last week in New Haven

I HAD LUNCH last week with a woman who is two months away from motherhood and it was sweet to watch her caressing the basketball under her blouse, patting it, lifting it slightly, mindful of this modest freight that will, she knows, change her life, though thankfully she can’t know how much.…

Stephen Moore: Republicans must be the party of small business

Stephen Moore: Republicans must be the party of small business

A RECENT Wall Street Journal lead story reported that “Republicans and big business broke up.” The amount of corporate donations to Republicans was cut sharply in the last election cycle to a lower amount than in nearly a decade. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has backed many Democrats running…

Sunday, June 18, 2023
Kathy Sullivan: Sunshine, cool lemonade and a few good books

Kathy Sullivan: Sunshine, cool lemonade and a few good books

THERE ARE so many things going on in the world! There was an admirable outbreak of togetherness in the state Legislature that resulted in a bipartisan budget compromise. One almost expected House Republican leader Jason Osborne, Democratic leader Matt Wilhelm, state Senate President Jeb Brad…

Friday, June 16, 2023