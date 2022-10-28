SOME PUNDITS say that Democrats will win the midterms.

MSNBC tells us, “Democrats are seeing momentum headed into midterms.” Nancy Pelosi claimed, “We will hold the House by winning more seats!”

Every Tuesday at JohnStossel.com, Stossel posts a new video about the battle between government and freedom. He is the author of “Give Me a Break: How I Exposed Hucksters, Cheats, and Scam Artists and Became the Scourge of the Liberal Media.”

Sunday, October 23, 2022
Mona Charen: Why are you a patriot?

Mona Charen: Why are you a patriot?

A FEW MONTHS ago, some marketer got hold of my cellphone number, and I’ve been deluged ever since with text appeals from MAGA world and the GOP. One sample from just the last few days:

Kathleen Sullivan: Every race on the ballot matters

Kathleen Sullivan: Every race on the ballot matters

THE CONTESTS for governor, United States Senate and House are receiving the bulk of the attention leading up to the November election, but there also are important “down-ballot” races for the state Legislature, Executive Council, and county offices.

Friday, October 21, 2022
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Garrison Keillor: A lesson for the wise as winter approaches

Garrison Keillor: A lesson for the wise as winter approaches

HERE IN the northern latitudes, it appears we’ve come to the end of the golden October days and soon gray November will descend and then some snow flurries followed by an arctic air mass. The next morning you awaken to find the driveway drifted in, schools are closed, a Snow Emergency is dec…

Sunday, October 16, 2022
David Harsanyi: It's not 'ableist' to wonder if Fetterman can do his job

David Harsanyi: It's not 'ableist' to wonder if Fetterman can do his job

NBC NEWS’ Dasha Burns recently aired the first in-person interview with Pennsylvania senatorial candidate John Fetterman since his stroke. The candidate needed a closed-captioned monitor to answer questions because of “auditory processing” struggles caused by his recent stroke. “In small tal…

Friday, October 14, 2022
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Lighten up, he says, and he means it

Garrison Keillor: Lighten up, he says, and he means it

THE PICTURE sticks in the mind, the mobile home park after the hurricane went through, the boxes scattered, the tide of flotsam and wreckage, trees blown down by 145 mph winds, a former paradise becomes a moonscape of destruction, and how will they ever put it all back together? It’ll take y…