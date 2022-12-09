WE KNOW about Black Lives Matter. My new video is about a group called Black Guns Matter.

Maj Toure, a Philadelphia high school dropout turned activist, tells me he started it after he got tired of hearing people endless chanting, “Black lives matter” but saying nothing “when it’s time for Black people to defend their lives.”

