IT’S AUGUST. Many young people head off to college.

This year, fortunately, fewer will go.

Sunday, August 13, 2023
Friday, August 11, 2023
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The lucky man hits the road, by gosh

I TOOK a ferry out of New London to the far end of Long Island, the end that is not Brooklyn, this week, which is a big deal for a Midwesterner, the ocean breeze, the big bass honk of the ship’s horn, the expanse of the Sound. It was an easy choice between that and four hours on the Long Isl…

Sunday, August 06, 2023
Mona Charen: Trump's trials will be a step toward truth

IT’S a little hard to recall now, but last year, Donald Trump was in eclipse. In July 2022, half of GOP primary voters expressed a desire to move on from Trump. His anointed candidates fared poorly in November, and even some of his most ardent backers, including the Murdochs, were eyeing oth…

Friday, August 04, 2023
Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Looking forward to a week of uninformation

A TEAM of four men and one woman is on a mission to fix the 21st century and bring it more in line with the 18th and who can argue with the Supremes and who knows what the Ghost of Originalism may tell them to do next? At the moment, federal law prohibits destroying or tampering with restroo…