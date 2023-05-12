PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN and the media are excited about something new: a Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDC. It’s a currency like Bitcoin, except controlled by the federal government.

Not everyone is a fan.

Sunday, May 07, 2023
Friday, May 05, 2023

George Will: In 'ordinary man,' a certain greatness emerges of Gerald Ford

IN DECEMBER 1944, a Category 2 typhoon slammed Adm. William F. “Bull” Halsey’s Third Fleet, which included the USS Monterey, a small, improvised aircraft carrier so unstable that tons of cement had been poured into its port side to make it less so. Tossed like a cork in the nighttime tempest…

Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The beauty of being a guy

WHEN YOU bang up your knee so it swells up like an elephant’s and it brings tears to your eyes to take a step, the orthopedic guy gives you a knee brace to wear requiring four straps to be wrapped tight around the leg and hooked and held tight by Velcro strips, a piece of equipment that I, a…

Sunday, April 30, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Stephen Moore: Real patriots cut taxes, not raise them

ON TAX DAY this year, about a dozen left-wing millionaires joined with some of the most liberal Democrats in Congress for a Washington, D.C., press conference. The luminaries included Abigail Disney, Walt Disney’s granddaughter, and former BlackRock whiz kid Morris Pearl.