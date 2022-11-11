THE GOOD: We have divided government. Since Democrats no longer control Congress, they can’t bankrupt America quite so fast!

The Bad: Prediction markets, which I touted as the best guide to elections, didn’t do so well. Yes, they correctly said Republicans would take the House, but they’d also predicted Republicans would take the Senate. Polls and statistical modelers like Nate Silver did a bit better this time. They also said Republicans would win both, but they gave them only a slight edge.

Sunday, November 06, 2022
Friday, November 04, 2022
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Garrison Keillor: My thoughts after being cut down by a tree

A BEAUTIFUL October of golden days and fabulous autumn colors and behind this scrim our beloved country appears to be moving toward white nationalism and putting our trust in dominant males who speak in short sentences rather than the confused and conflicted Democrats. Republicans have score…

Sunday, October 30, 2022
Friday, October 28, 2022
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
David Harsanyi: Fauci can't whitewash his disastrous legacy

LAST WEEK, ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the soon-departing head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, if it was a "mistake" for schools to be shuttered as long as they were during the COVID pandemic. "We should realize, and have realized," …