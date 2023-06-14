PEOPLE hate Chris Rufo.

"Your agenda to turn our campus into a space of extremist indoctrination is harming our enrollment!" shouts a student at Florida's New College. "You are the problem!"

Every Tuesday at JohnStossel.com, Stossel posts a new video about the battle between government and freedom.

Sunday, June 11, 2023
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Garrison Keillor: A bad play lets you see you have a good life

Garrison Keillor: A bad play lets you see you have a good life

I HAD my first bratwurst of the year Friday evening, during a thunderstorm on 48th Street and Seventh Avenue, heading for a play, rain pouring down, the Broadway marquees lit up, billboards flashing, lightning overhead, and I stopped at a hot dog stand on the sidewalk, my sweetie holding an …

Sunday, June 04, 2023
Friday, June 02, 2023
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Friday, May 26, 2023