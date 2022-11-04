ELECTRIC CAR sales are up 66% this year.

President Joe Biden promotes them, saying things like, “The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified” and, “There’s no turning back.”

Sunday, October 30, 2022
Friday, October 28, 2022
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
David Harsanyi: Fauci can't whitewash his disastrous legacy

LAST WEEK, ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the soon-departing head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, if it was a "mistake" for schools to be shuttered as long as they were during the COVID pandemic. "We should realize, and have realized," …

Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Sitting in the sixth pew, brooding on things

MY GRANDPA Denham grew up in the tenements of Glasgow back when the residents leaned out the window and shouted, “Comin’ oot!” and threw the contents of the chamber pot into the street. Grandpa got sick of being dumped on and brought his brood to Minneapolis and he never looked back. He wasn…

Sunday, October 23, 2022
Mona Charen: Why are you a patriot?

A FEW MONTHS ago, some marketer got hold of my cellphone number, and I’ve been deluged ever since with text appeals from MAGA world and the GOP. One sample from just the last few days:

Kathleen Sullivan: Every race on the ballot matters

THE CONTESTS for governor, United States Senate and House are receiving the bulk of the attention leading up to the November election, but there also are important “down-ballot” races for the state Legislature, Executive Council, and county offices.

Friday, October 21, 2022
Wednesday, October 19, 2022