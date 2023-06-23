POLITICIANS CLAIM claim their bills bring us good things. Free health care! Child care! A cellphone for all! But government isn’t Santa Claus. Government is force. Most every law takes away a little of our money or freedom or both.

The Heritage Foundation ranks economic freedom across the globe. The United States once ranked No. 4, this year we’re 25th.

Sunday, June 18, 2023
Friday, June 16, 2023
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Honoring the men who went ashore

I WAS an infant when Allied forces crossed the Channel and landed at Normandy in 1944 and none of my uncles were there, the only D-Day vet I knew was my high school biology teacher Lyle Bradley who dove into a foxhole under enemy fire and two men fell on top of him, both dead, who shielded h…

Deroy Murdock: Data shows who extremists are

IN AN effort to divide the nation that he pledged to unite, President Joe Biden routinely decries “MAGA extremists in the Republican Party.” A March 27 White House fact sheet excoriated “Extreme MAGA Congressional Republicans.”

Sunday, June 11, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Presidential, gubernatorial fields take shape

IT WAS an eventful week on the 2024 presidential campaign trail. Gov. Chris Sununu announced he would not run for president this cycle, arguing in the Washington Post that too many candidates competing in the primary merely ensures Donald Trump will be the GOP nominee again. He says he is co…

Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Garrison Keillor: A bad play lets you see you have a good life

I HAD my first bratwurst of the year Friday evening, during a thunderstorm on 48th Street and Seventh Avenue, heading for a play, rain pouring down, the Broadway marquees lit up, billboards flashing, lightning overhead, and I stopped at a hot dog stand on the sidewalk, my sweetie holding an …

Sunday, June 04, 2023