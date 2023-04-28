SOME SCHOOLS are ditching traditional grading.

Instead, they use “labor-based grading,” an idea promoted by Arizona State University professor Asao Inoue.

Sunday, April 23, 2023
David Harsanyi: Republicans need to stop being cowards on abortion

HOW MANY voters know that the Democratic Party supports legalized abortion through all nine months of pregnancy on demand for virtually any reason? How many voters know this position aligns with only six other countries in the world — three of them, not incidentally, being North Korea, Vietn…

Friday, April 21, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Garrison Keillor: A walk in the park in April

IT WAS good to see clips of Joe Biden being welcomed by big happy crowds in Ireland, grinning, shaking hands, posing for pictures, kissing babies, quoting Irish poets, busy being beloved by all who waited to see him. Obama knew a degree of belovedness, thanks to his wife and daughters, and R…

Sunday, April 16, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Can Tim Scott bring the nation together?

FOR DECADES it has been customary for Republican politicians to invoke American Revolutionary imagery during their campaign events and quote the Founding Fathers in their stump speeches. Tea parties and tricorn hats and all that.

David Harsanyi: Biden's fascistic EV edict

PRESIDENT Joe Biden is set to “transform” and “remake” the entire auto industry — “first with carrots, now with sticks” — notes the Washington Post, as if dictating the output of a major industry is within the governing purview of the executive branch. The Environmental Protection Agency is …

Friday, April 14, 2023
John Stossell: You can't say that!

OVER THE past three years, we reporters learned there were certain things that we weren’t allowed to say. Not long ago, in fact, my new video may have been censored.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Garrison Keillor: What a little train trip can do

SPRING LEAPED out at us in New York last week — suddenly one day it was 80, just like me — it sprang at us shang a lang lang as once we’d sung so we were sprung from the steel corset of winter and I took a couple of Londoners to lunch at the Oyster Bar in Grand Central Station where, when I …

Sunday, April 09, 2023
Kathleen Sullivan: Ruais needs more than GOP's backing

MANCHESTER MAYOR Joyce Craig’s announcement that she is not running for reelection has prompted speculation that she would run for governor in 2024. It also created a bit of an earthquake in Queen City politics; there has not been a wide-open mayoral election in 14 years.