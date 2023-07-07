THIS WEEK, while we celebrate the work of America’s founders, I honor a living freedom fighter: billionaire businessman Jimmy Lai.

When Communist China crushed freedom in Hong Kong, Lai could have gone anywhere in the world and lived a life of luxury. But he chose to stay in Hong Kong and go to jail.

Every Tuesday at JohnStossel.com, Stossel posts a new video about the battle between government and freedom. He is the author of “Give Me a Break: How I Exposed Hucksters, Cheats, and Scam Artists and Became the Scourge of the Liberal Media.”

Friday, June 30, 2023
John Stossel: Best things first

John Stossel: Best things first

FOR MY new video, I asked people on the street, “If you could spend $30 billion trying to solve the world’s problems, how would you spend it?”

Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Why I won't be playing golf in Oman

Garrison Keillor: Why I won't be playing golf in Oman

I HAD blurry vision for a couple years and found it hard to read the newspaper and then an ophthalmologist at Mayo did a three-minute painless laser procedure and a few days later I could read the paper, no problem, clear as day, and also watch a ball game on TV and keep track of the triple …

Sunday, June 25, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Biden, DNC scrambling to save face

Patrick Hynes: Biden, DNC scrambling to save face

MY JOB requires me to spend a good deal of time on the phone or on video calls with people in Washington, D.C. Most of them — from both political parties — are bright, well educated, highly competent people. But they only know what the media tells them. And when it comes to President Joe Bid…

David Harsanyi: Joe Biden is not OK

David Harsanyi: Joe Biden is not OK

ON JUNE 16, President Joe Biden ended a big gun-control speech in Connecticut with the words, “God save the queen, man.” Why did the president express adoration for the departed Brit monarch? Was he confused about royal succession? Who knows.

Friday, June 23, 2023
John Stossel: Less freedom

John Stossel: Less freedom

POLITICIANS CLAIM claim their bills bring us good things. Free health care! Child care! A cellphone for all! But government isn’t Santa Claus. Government is force. Most every law takes away a little of our money or freedom or both.

Thursday, June 22, 2023
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Garrison Keillor: A lovely lunch last week in New Haven

Garrison Keillor: A lovely lunch last week in New Haven

I HAD LUNCH last week with a woman who is two months away from motherhood and it was sweet to watch her caressing the basketball under her blouse, patting it, lifting it slightly, mindful of this modest freight that will, she knows, change her life, though thankfully she can’t know how much.…