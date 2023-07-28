PRESIDENT Joe Biden repeatedly says, “I have a plan for that.”

“I alone can fix it,” shouted President Donald Trump.

Sunday, July 23, 2023
Friday, July 21, 2023
John Stossel: Smears for money

THE Southern Poverty Law Center just released a report claiming there are 1,225 hate and anti-government groups in America. These groups cause “fear and pain (in) Black, brown, and LGBTQ communities.”

Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Mona Charen: Trump on the world stage was cringeworthy

ONE OF the most absurd claims the leading candidate for the GOP nomination makes about himself and his term in office is that he restored global respect to the United States. He said it frequently when he was in office, and stressed to Bret Baier three weeks ago that he’s running again “beca…

Garrison Keillor: The show goes on in the Shenandoah Valley

PEOPLE sometimes inquire why a man of 80 keeps doing shows and I got the answer last week in the hills of Virginia, an outdoor show near Lexington, a perfect summer night after a morning downpour, an amiable crowd, Robin and Linda Williams came over from Staunton to sing with me, I talked ab…

Sunday, July 16, 2023
David Harsanyi: Electric cars are a scam

THE LEFT likes to treat skeptics of electrical cars as if they were Luddites. Truth is, making an existing product less efficient but more expensive doesn’t really meet the definition of innovation.

Friday, July 14, 2023
John Stossel: College racism

THE LEFT is angry because the Supreme Court ruled race-based affirmative action unconstitutional. President Joe Biden says he “strongly disagrees.”

Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Canada is burning but we're doing OK

I MISSED the Fourth of July parade with Uncle Sam striding along on stilts and a wagon drawn by Percherons with a band playing “The Stars and Stripes Forever” in double time, but maybe they don’t do that anymore, maybe they ran out of men who could walk on stilts with confidence and who fit …